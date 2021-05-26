Amazing Mac Mini deal gets you an Apple computer for $599 today!

The new Apple Mac Mini features its biggest updates yet. This desktop powerhouse is designed to be better and faster than ever, with upgrades such as the new 8th Generation 6-Core (Intel Core i5 and i7) and Quad-Core (Intel Core i3) processors; faster 2666MHz DDR4 memory; ultra-fast SSD storage of up to 2TB; and stunning Intel UHD graphics. While it looks essentially the same, the Mini has been re-engineered to perform up to five times faster in order to meet the ever-increasing needs of desktop users—all without compromising its convenience and portability by retaining its compact form factor. Thanks to these improvements, launching multiple apps, loading heavy files, and carrying out other RAM-intensive tasks that typically come with professional workflows is now a cinch. The new Mini is also pre-equipped with macOS Mojave (the newest successor to macOS High Sierra) to deliver the latest built-in apps, a more comprehensive Dark Mode, the organizational Stacks feature, and other professional-level upgrades. To further increase its versatility and functionality, the new Mac Mini comes with a variety of advanced ports, including four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), one HDMI 2.0, two USB-A, and 10Gb Ethernet.