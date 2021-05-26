Cancel
TV Series

‘The Sandman’: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jenna Coleman join Netflix series

By UPI
Big Hollywood
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26 (UPI) — Netflix is adding 12 cast members to its upcoming series The Sandman. The streaming service said Wednesday that Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Jenna Coleman have joined the new series, which is based on the Neil Gaiman comic book series. Howell-Baptiste will play Death, while Coleman will portray...

www.breitbart.com
Related
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

More Big Names Join Netflix’s Dark Fantasy Adaptation ‘The Sandman’

The cast continues to grow for Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman as the show adds a dozen actors to its already impressive ensemble. Patton Oswalt and The Serpent‘s Jenna Coleman join the dark fantasy drama, and Killing Eve actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death, the wiser, nicer, and more sensible sister of Dream (played by the previously announced Tom Sturridge). Also added to the starry cast are Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young.
Movieshypable.com

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ adds Oswalt, Thelwis, more to cast

Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman has just added a slew of new stars to its cast. On Wednesday (May 26), Netflix took to Twitter to announce that actors Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thelwis, Kyo Ra. Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt have all joined the cast of the upcoming series adaptation of The Sandman.
TV SeriesCNET

DC Comics and Netflix reveal The Sandman cast, pronouns and all

DC Comics announced the cast of the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman on Wednesday, complete with personal pronouns for all the actors. Based on the classic adult comic written by Neil Gaiman, the series is headlined by Tom Sturridge, Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer (yes, that Lucifer).
TV SeriesPosted by
K92.3

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

Netflix’s The Sandman Has Found Its Death And More

The upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Sandman has finally found its Death. Firstly announced back in July 2019, Neil Gaiman’s dark fantasy series has recently revealed the addition of 12 new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Cruella, The Good Place) as Death, the wiser sister of Tom Sturridge’s Dream and one of the more famous characters from Gaiman’s seminal comic book series.
ComicBook

Neil Gaiman Fires Back at Sandman Netflix Casting Critics

This week, writer Neil Gaiman took to Netflix's blog to reveal the latest round of casting for the highly-anticipated live-action The Sandman series and it's a truly impressive list of talent including Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt. However, some took issue with the choices -- particularly Howell-Baptiste as Death and Park as Desire. Now, Gaiman is firing back, making it clear that he doesn't care about the negative opinions -- and suggests that maybe those complaining don't really understand the Sandman comics.
TV SeriesNME

Neil Gaiman goes behind the scenes of Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ series: “I cannot wait for people to see this”

Netflix has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for its upcoming series The Sandman, an adaptation of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel franchise of the same name. As part of its ongoing Geeked Week event, Netflix shared a new, behind-the-scenes clip on the project which is currently in production. It is the first preview of the series since it announced its cast earlier this year. Watch the clip below.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Neil Gaiman Fights Toxic Backlash Over Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Casting Non-Binary, Black Actors

Neil Gaiman has spent the last several days on social media shutting down toxic fans of “The Sandman” upset with some of the casting choices made for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book series. The streaming giant and Gaiman announced May 28 a handful of new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park as Desire. Death is billed as the “wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister” of the series’ protagonist, Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless/Morpheus, while Desire is “Dream’s sibling and everything you want, whatever you want, and whoever you are.”
TV & Videoslivinglifefearless.co

Netflix is Preparing an Adaptation Of Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’

Netflix has announced that it will present an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed graphic novel series The Sandman. The network has also announced the initial cast. The main character, Dream, lord of The Dreaming and one of The Endless, seven siblings who embody various natural forces, will be played by Tom Sturridge, who most recently played Jake on the Starz series Sweetbitter.
MoviesPosted by
WWD

With ‘Cruella,’ Kirby Howell-Baptiste Scales Big

The fact that she is now a Disney character didn’t hit Kirby Howell-Baptiste until the press tour for “Cruella,” when journalists started asking her how it felt to join the ranks of Disney legacy. “I was like, ‘oh my God, I never for one second really thought about that,’’ says...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Good Place’s Kirby Howell-Baptiste Still Doesn’t Know How Simone Died

At the beginning of last year, The Good Place came to an end after four seasons. The final season saw Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) and friends attempting to conduct an experiment to prove that people can experience moral development in the afterlife. Things got complicated when one of the test subjects ending up being Simone (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Chidi's (William Jackson Harper) ex-girlfriend. During the season, we learn that Simone died in a "hilarious" way, but we never learned the details. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Howell-Baptiste about her upcoming movie, Cruella, and she revealed that she still doesn't know how Simone died.
Moviesktbb.com

Kirby Howell-Baptiste explains why her ‘Cruella’ character is “really, really validating” for women with careers

Kirby Howell-Baptiste says she's offering a new and improved take on a beloved character in the Disney live-action comedy Cruella. The film, centered on the backstory of aspiring fashion designer Estella -- who later becomes the notorious criminal known as Cruella de Vil -- also follows Howell-Baptiste as Anita Darling, Estella's childhood friend and a well-known journalist. Howell-Baptiste tells ABC Audio that the Anita in Cruella is very different from the one portrayed in Disney's 101 Dalmatians.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Netflix Teases First Looks At SANDMAN, UMBRELLA ACADEMY Season 3, And More During GEEKED WEEK

Netflix has shared the first official details on Geeked Week, a five-day virtual fan event that's set to take place from June 7-11. The event will feature major announcements, exclusive teaser and trailer premieres, first looks, behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews, celebrity games, script table reads, live performances and more, with each day focusing on a different theme.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Neil Gaiman slams online backlash over The Sandman casting of Mason Alexander Park and Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Some fans have accused Gaiman of selling out, saying he doesn't "give a f*ck" with the casting of Black actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, a character who appears white in the comics. Gaiman was also slammed for casting the non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park for the non-binary role of Desire. "I give all the f*cks about the work," Gaiman tweeted. "I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman. I give all the f*cks about the work. I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman. I give zero f*cks about people who don't understand/ haven't read Sandman whining about a non-binary Desire or that Death isn't white enough. Watch the show, make up your minds."
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Will & Grace star Debra Messing joins Netflix musical

Will & Grace icon Debra Messing will headline the Netflix adaptation of Broadway title 13: The Musical. This exciting news was announced by Deadline, while previously confirmed supporting cast members include Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall and Khiyla Aynne.