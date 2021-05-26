‘The Sandman’: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jenna Coleman join Netflix series

At the beginning of last year, The Good Place came to an end after four seasons. The final season saw Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) and friends attempting to conduct an experiment to prove that people can experience moral development in the afterlife. Things got complicated when one of the test subjects ending up being Simone (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Chidi's (William Jackson Harper) ex-girlfriend. During the season, we learn that Simone died in a "hilarious" way, but we never learned the details. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Howell-Baptiste about her upcoming movie, Cruella, and she revealed that she still doesn't know how Simone died.