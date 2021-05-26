Cancel
Hemet, CA

Sedan vs. motorcycle crash killed a 47-year-old Charles Clarke on Johnston Avenue and Yale Street (Hemet, CA)

On Monday afternoon, a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle claimed life of 47-year-old Charles Clarke on Johnston Avenue and Yale Street.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Johnston Avenue and Yale Street at about 4:05 a.m. The force of the crash threw the Beaumont motorcyclist off his bike and onto the road.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and stayed at the scene until the first responders reached he crash scene. Three engine crews also actively responded to the scene while the paramedics began life-saving measures, but the victim died of his injuries at the scene.

May 26, 2021

May 26, 2021

