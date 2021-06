Magic Cup Cafe Joins McKinney’s Diverse Lineup of Flavorful Hot Spots, Brings Fresh Taste to the DFW Area. Located at 7701 Stacy Rd., Suite 100, the McKinney cafe will welcome customers starting this June, bringing Magic Cup’s trademark selection of naturally flavored, internationally inspired novelty drinks to the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area for the very first time. The location will also feature a drive-through (and will be the only boba shop in the region to do so), allowing for safe and easy pickup as Texas continues to navigate the ongoing pandemic.