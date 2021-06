About halfway through this weekend's second and final NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono, Kyle Busch found out that his No. 18 Toyota was stuck in fourth gear. Attempts to repair it never actually solved the problem, so Busch was left without the option to downshift for the remainder of the race. In a normal situation, he would have been all but eliminated from contention. But a caution for debris left much of the field stopping with 45 laps to go, and suddenly Busch was in play to fight for a win on fuel mileage.