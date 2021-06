After many pandemic delays and a very long wait, the Friends reunion is finally available to watch on HBO Max! Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) all reunited for the event, and the nostalgia was incredibly strong. Fans of the sitcom have been freaking out over the show's surprises, and many critics are saying it's definitely a must-see for hardcore fans of the show. In honor of the reunion's debut, Aniston took to Instagram today to share an old clip that's not featured in the reunion.