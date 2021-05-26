Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Anthony Davis hit with flagrant foul for kicking Jae Crowder in the groin

By Dan Mennella
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lakers star Anthony Davis was assessed a flagrant foul after he delivered what appeared to be an inadvertent but very painful kick to a Phoenix Suns defender. Davis was called for the flagrant 1 in the opening moments of the first quarter in his team's win on Tuesday night, when he kicked out his long legs on a face-up jump shot -- and drilled veteran forward Jae Crowder in what looked to be the family jewels. Crowder went down in a heap, and play was halted for a few moments as the officials hashed out the foul situation.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Cameron Payne
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fouls#Flagrant Foul#Foul Play#Rockets#The Lakers#Jumper#Veteran#Tough Box Outs#Star#The League#Bleacher Report#Moments#Tempers#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAspectrumnews1.com

Lakers defeat Pelicans, must still participate in play-in tournament

It was a good news, bad news type of Sunday for Los Angeles. The Lakers concluded their regular season with a five-game winning streak but must still take part in the play-in tournament this week, an extra step — or two — they’d definitely rather avoid. What You Need To...
NBACBS Sports

Why Lakers have been using Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell together on court, and why they won't in playoffs

When Frank Vogel first broached the concept of playing Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell together, the idea seemed farfetched at best and a tad patronizing at worst. The plan was conceived as a countermeasure when Andre Drummond's signing ensured that at least one, if not both, would lose playing time. Vogel was adamant that the Los Angeles Lakers would need all three of their centers for the postseason, but for that plan to work, all three would actually need to play somewhat steadily in the regular season in order to remain conditioned and engaged for the playoffs. It was, in essence, a theoretical way of keeping everybody happy.
NBAsemoball.com

James scores 25, tweaks ankle, Lakers top Pelicans 110-98

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. While the victory was the Lakers' fifth straight, it...
NBASalt Lake Tribune

How do the Utah Jazz match up against their possible playoff opponents?

The regular season is over Sunday, and the Jazz have made the playoffs. And for the first time ever, we don’t know what comes next. Thanks to the NBA’s new play-in format, the Jazz could play one of four possible opponents in the first round of their playoff series beginning Saturday: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Antonio Spurs. Those four teams will battle it out over the next week; the two winners get the pleasure of playing the Jazz or the Suns in the first round.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 keys for success in 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their NBA title by leaning on improved depth while hoping stars like Anthony Davis and LeBron James can stay fit. The Lakers are one of the most intriguing teams vying for glory in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They have the make-up of a juggernaut but the seeding of an underdog. The first task is to see off the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Anthony Davis Updated Status Against Pelicans in Massive Game

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 122-115 in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday. After missing the game prior, Anthony Davis returned against the Pacers and had a team-high 28 points. However, in their final regular-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis is a game-time decision. His status can...
NBADaily Democrat

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...
NBAnumberfire.com

Jalen Smith starting for Suns Sunday in place of resting Jae Crowder

Phoenix Suns catcher Jalen Smith is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith is getting the nod down low alongside Dario Saric in the regular season finale. While Jae Crowder wasn't ruled out ahead of time due to rest, his absence from the lineup makes it clear he will not play.
NBASportsGrid

LeBron James and Anthony Davis Questionable Sunday vs. Pelicans

The Lakers are in an interesting spot heading into Sunday’s season finale vs. the Pelicans. They can still move up to sixth in the Western Conference standings — and therefore avoid the dreaded play-in tournament — but they don’t control their own destiny. They would need a loss by the Blazers to have any shot of improving their playoff position, and the Blazers play at the same time as the Lakers on Sunday.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Jae Crowder: Out of Sunday's lineup

Crowder is not starting Sunday against the Spurs. Crowder isn't listed on the injury report, but he may take it easy Sunday with the Suns resting Chris Paul and Devon Booker while limited Mikal Bridges' minutes.
NBAnumberfire.com

Jae Crowder starting for Suns on Tuesday, Torrey Craig coming off the bench

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is in the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Crowder will move into the starting lineup for Tuesday's clash with the Warriors. Torrey Craig moves to the bench. Our models expect him to play 27.0 minutes against Golden State. Crowder's Tuesday...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAKOLD-TV

As Suns near first playoffs since 2010, keys to success emerge

PHOENIX – Suns coach Monty Williams has used several phrases that stuck with his players throughout their 2020-21 season. Asked about one that stood out, veteran forward Jae Crowder recalled a tangible example that epitomizes his team’s mentality as it approaches its first playoff appearance since 2009-10. “One day, he gave everyone screws, like wrenches, a screwdriver, he passed them all around,” Crowder said. “We was like, ‘What is this?’ We’re all holding screwdrivers.