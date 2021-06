Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise across the inland northwest, and a new video shows two suspects stripping a converter from a car in less than 30 seconds. The video, submitted by a homeowner to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), show two men getting out of a white Acura TL with black wheels. The men are able to jump under the victim’s car and remove the catalytic converter in less than 30 seconds, jumping back in their own car and speeding away.