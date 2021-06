I am a former gun owner and had guns stolen during a break-in while moving with guns in a locked vehicle. So I would like to see guns registered, but I understand some people need guns for protection and know guns must be secured from children and people considering suicide, among others. But the statement in the June 1 article “Oregon bans guns from Capitol, demands safe storage in homes” that the new law “requires that firearms be secured with a trigger or cable lock, in a locked container or gun room” is flat wrong. There is nothing in Senate Bill 554 that requires gun owners to have firearms locked if they are alone. The article quotes a man saying his wife “has never recovered” after she couldn’t open a locked gun box to confront a stranger. Nothing in the new law would prevent anyone in this situation from not locking their weapon and having it at the ready. This was clearly pointed out during the legislative discussion.