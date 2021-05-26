Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburg County, OK

Commissioners pass Haywood Road-McAAP resolution

By James Beaty
Posted by 
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mMcE_0aC6V2ks00
Pittsburg County commissioners look over paperwork after passing a resolution to work with the city of McAlester and the state on a project to widen and resurface Haywood Road from U.S. Highway 270 to the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant. Top row, from left: District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman, Kevin Smith, District 2, and Charlie Rogers, District 1. Front row, from left: County Clerk Hope Trammell and Commissioners’ Clerk Holly Sweetin. JAMES BEATY | Staff photo

Pittsburg County commissioners have passed a resolution to execute a project agreement in conjunction with the state and the city of McAlester for widening and resurfacing Haywood Road.

The resolution calls for the road to be widened and resurfaced from U.S. Highway 270 extending to 3.7 miles south to the Haywood gate of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant. It’s another component in a move to upgrade and strengthen the road so it can be more effectively used as another access gate for trucking traffic and other traffic into McAAP.

It’s part of an agreement involving the county, the city of McAlester’s National Defense and Industrial Development Authority and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce also involved in the project.

The McAlester National Defense and Industrial Development Authority consists of the McAlester City Council acting in another capacity.

Estimated cost of the project is approximately $4.5 million, set for the 2022 Fiscal Year. The resolution calls for the county to provide $791,000 toward the project. That’s the amount of a grant for the project from the Oklahoma State Department of Commerce, said city of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour on Tuesday.

Other funds toward the project are set to come from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, said McAlester Defense Support Services Executive Director Jessica Gregg. If approved by the city council, funds awarded to the city through the Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission would also be used toward the project, Ridenour said.

Included in the resolution Pittsburg County commissioners passed Monday is an agreement that the county shall be responsible for furnishing all rights-of-way for what is called a federal-aid project, in compliance with all applicable laws, federal regulations and guidelines.

Also, the county is required to keep all permanent rights-of-way on plans for the project free from any encroachment “and take timely action to effect the removal of any encroachments” upon notification by ODOT.

The county is also required to acquire all rights-of-way, if any, and be responsible for the total costs for removing and relocating outdoor advertising signs and to be responsible for any needed relocation assistance payments.

After commissioners passed the resolution, they said they were glad to help with the project. They are also expected to assist with some in-kind services during the construction period.

Haywood Road is in District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman’s district. District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers joined with Selman to unanimously pass the resolution moving the project forward. Selman is also a member of the McAlester Defense Support Services and the McAlester Defense Support Association.

“Hopefully, we can get it done next year,” Selman said of the Haywood Road project. “I’m thankful for everybody that’s had a part in this.”

Smith and Rogers also said they supported the project.

“Anything we can get done in this county is a great deal,” Smith said.

The Haywood Road project is one of the matters pursued during the McAlester Stampede, held virtually this year, with local officials and supporters of McAAP and the defense industry, who spoke with the state’s Congressional delegation and well as military leaders in Washington and state officials.

Following the action by the commissioners, the next step called for action by the McAlester City Council to act on the project agreement between the Department of Transportation, Pittsburg County and the McAlester Defense and Industrial Development Authority.

City councilors were also to act on accepting a 2021 Award and a 2021 Special Award from the Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission to assist with paying for the project.

Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.

McAlester News-Capital

McAlester News-Capital

Mcalester, OK
1K+
Followers
99
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for McAlester News-Capital

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Washington State
City
Mcalester, OK
City
Washington, OK
Pittsburg County, OK
Government
Mcalester, OK
Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
County
Pittsburg County, OK
City
Haywood, OK
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Council#State Council#The City Council#Odot#The Mcalester Stampede#Congressional#Special Award#Haywood Road#Resolution#City Councilors#Trucking Traffic#Fiscal Year#Industrial Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Former ODOC director appointed to vacant Oklahoma County Jail Trust seat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Joe Allbaugh, former director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Oklahoma County Jail Trust, officials announced Monday morning. According to a news release from the Oklahoma County Detention Center, during Monday’s Oklahoma County Commissioners meeting, members filled...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Former Oklahoma prisons boss picked for county jail trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system has been appointed to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners on Monday announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel. Allbaugh served as director of the Department of Corrections from 2016...
Oklahoma State5newsonline.com

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state is ending a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month. Stitt made the announcement Monday at a trucking company in Oklahoma City. Stitt says he's constantly hearing from employers in Oklahoma who are having trouble hiring workers for open positions. In...
Mcalester, OKPosted by
McAlester News-Capital

OUR VIEW: One more day

One more day can make a big difference at McAlester's City Hall. Adding Friday to the City Hall open schedule will help with several customers still behind on bills and several more looking to resume their city payments in-person as we inch closer to normal. We appreciate city administrators, staff...
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Stitt Offering Incentive to Get Oklahoman's Back to Work

Since last March, more than one million unemployment claims have been filed in the State of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out more than five billion dollars in unemployment during that time span. That is more than the last 10 years combined. At a news conference on...
Oklahoma Statekswo.com

Tax deadline Monday for many except Oklahoma and Texas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While Monday is the deadline to file taxes in most states, people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana have another month. After FEMA made a disaster declaration as a result of February’s winter storms, the IRS announced a tax deadline extension for Oklahomans and Texans to June 15th.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Oklahoma’s tax deadline is June 15; what you need to know

OKLAHOMA CITY — Monday is the deadline to file taxes in many states across the country; but in Oklahoma, the deadline to file taxes has been pushed back to June 15. This is due to the historic winter weather back in February. As a result of the disaster declaration issued by FEMA, the Internal Revenue Service announced the tax deadline extension for all Oklahomans who live in or own a business in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties to provide relief for those affected by February’s historic winter storms.
Oklahoma Statekoamnewsnow.com

Oklahoma governor signs bill to extend early voting by 1 day

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma is making voting slightly easier, a contrast to other Republican-led states. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill that adds a day of early voting and makes changes to ensure mail-in ballots are received in time to be counted. Meanwhile, GOP-controlled states from Arkansas...
Mcalester, OKMcAlester News

City of McAlester seeks applicants amid lifeguard shortage

City of McAlester officials said more applicants are needed for local lifeguard positions. The city will have a meeting at 4 p.m. May 18 at the Stipe Center at 801 N. Ninth St. in McAlester for interested applicants. Lifeguards must observe patrons at city pools and wading pools to ensure...
Oklahoma StateShawnee News-Star

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Mcalester, OKPosted by
McAlester News-Capital

City does not pass water election resolution

McAlester city councilors did not pass a measure Tuesday night calling for a special city election on $32.5 million for water infrastructure improvements. The resolution calls for a July 13 special election for voters to cast ballots to determine whether to allow the McAlester Public Works Authority to go into debt for $32.5 million to address water infrastructure issues in McAlester.
Mcalester, OKPosted by
McAlester News-Capital

McAlester City Hall to open five days a week

McAlester City Hall is going back to staying open five days a week. City councilors voted 5-to-1 in favor of a motion to have City Hall open to the public Monday through Friday. They passed the motion after listening to a series of requests by city employees asking them to stick with the current Monday-through-Thursday schedule.
Oklahoma StateMcAlester News

LOCKWOOD: Members Celebrate OHCE Week

Whether they are raising scholarship money, beautifying their communities or sewing cloth face masks for healthcare workers across the state, members of Oklahoma State University Extension’s group, Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE), continue to make a difference every day. OHCE was formerly known as Home Demonstration Clubs. Committed to...