At the May 11 Little Lake Fire Protection District (LLFD) Board Meeting Fire Chief Chris Wilkes gave an update on the new firehouse. He said, “Things are going really well there.” Construction is currently occurring on the inside of the structure, including on the ceiling T-bar structure that the sheet rock will be attached to. Concrete for the sidewalk is being poured and the employee parking lot is in progress as well. Wilkes estimated construction to be completed by late August. The Board discussed a grand opening and dedication ceremony to occur on Sept. 11.