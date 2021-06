WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) released the following statement after the U.S. Senate held a vote on the Endless Frontiers Act. “For years Republicans have raised warnings about China’s rising threat to American power and democracy around the globe,” said Senator Scott. “I am encouraged that there is growing bipartisan agreement about the need to combat the Chinese Communist Party. While this bill has positive elements, we cannot ask taxpayers to pick up the tab for massive and duplicative spending on already competitive industries. Instead, we must get serious about building our strategic advantage over China by unleashing private sector innovation and confronting the CCP’s illegal tactics and outright theft.”