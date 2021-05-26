Top 7 NFL players that played college basketball from Antonio Gates to Julius Peppers
While NFL players are some of the best athletes in the world, this subset of studs are the best NFL players to play college basketball. While we are all familiar with what these players did on Sundays, they all had phenomenal careers on the hardwood before heading for the NFL. From Julius Peppers to Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez, these are the top NFL players that played college basketball.www.profootballnetwork.com