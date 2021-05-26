Top 7 NFL players that played college basketball from Antonio Gates to Julius Peppers

CBS posted their Top 100 players and completely disrespected Nick Chubb. Just because the trend is to “devalue” running backs, doesn’t actually mean that you should. Not when it isn’t warranted. Nick Chubb was rightly placed on CBS’ Top 100 NFL Player’s list this week and came in at No. 63, the second-highest Browns player on the list. The only Browns player just above him was Myles Garrett at No. 9. While most in the NFL seem to think running backs are a dime a dozen, what we’ve seen seems to disprove that. Look at Joe Mixon with the Bengals.