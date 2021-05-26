Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Top 7 NFL players that played college basketball from Antonio Gates to Julius Peppers

By Tommy Garrett
profootballnetwork.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile NFL players are some of the best athletes in the world, this subset of studs are the best NFL players to play college basketball. While we are all familiar with what these players did on Sundays, they all had phenomenal careers on the hardwood before heading for the NFL. From Julius Peppers to Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez, these are the top NFL players that played college basketball.

www.profootballnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Football#Ncaa Football#Football Games#Chargers#Nba#Michigan State University#Eagles#Mac#Kent State#7 Seed Oklahoma State#The Associated Press#Indianapolis Colts#Qb Carson Wentz#Vcu#New Orleans Saints#Green Bay Packers Chicago#The University Of Miami#Chiefs#The Miami Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
Country
Finland
Country
Belgium
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Virginia Commonwealth University
News Break
College Football
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles News: Jalen Reagor among NFL’s top 5 now-or-never players

Reagor has become Public Enemy No. 1 to some Philly fans, largely thanks to the immediate success of his first-round classmate, Justin Jefferson. Considering the Eagles bypassed Jefferson, the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up, in favor of Reagor, the pressure is mounting on the second-year pass catcher to show the football world that he can play at a high level. He failed to do so as a rookie, posting just 31 catches for 396 yards and one touchdown in 11 games (missed five contests due to a thumb injury).
NFLchatsports.com

6 Vikings Make Pete Prisco’s Top 100 NFL Players

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco released his ranking of the top 100 NFL players Tuesday, and six Minnesota Vikings made the cut. The top-ranked Viking is running back Dalvin Cook, who landed at No. 19. That makes him the second-best running back in the NFL, according to Prisco, behind the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry, who’s ranked 11th overall.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants well-represented on list of NFL players from service academies

Chase Goodbread, contributing writer at NFL.com, assembled a list of the top 11 all-time NFL players who attended the service academies in order to commemorate the United States military through Memorial Day Weekend. The New York Giants are well represented, with four of the 11 players listed. The holiday is specifically reserved to honor military members that perished in the line of duty.
NFLchatsports.com

2 Giants’ on CBS Sports top-100 NFL players list

The New York Giants made a lot of improvements to their roster this offseason, but how many of their current players are some of the best in the entire NFL?. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports has released his rankings of the top-100 players in the NFL. Giants’ defensive lineman Leonard Williams came in at number 43 overall.
College SportsChippewa Herald

College Basketball

5 things to know about Chris McIntosh, Wisconsin's next athletic director. Big shoes to fill: Look back at Wisconsin athletic directors through the years. Why Badgers fans should know Beth Goetz, and why she's a candidate to take over as UW athletic director. John Clay: With elite prospects taking alternatives,...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: Top 10 head coaching hires from the year 2002

Take yourselves back to the year 2002. Juan Dixon and the Maryland Terrapins have just won their first national championship, cementing the legacy of coach Gary Williams. Back then, it was names like Drew Gooden, David West, and Jason Williams who were stars of the NCAA Basketball game long before their NBA careers would begin. Times were so wild that the coach of the year was Ben Howland, back when he was still at Pittsburgh.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Unvaccinated NFL assistants to be banned from direct interactions with players, meetings?

The NFL and NFL Players Association are not mandating players be vaccinated to participate in official league-related activities or the upcoming season, but commissioner Roger Goodell reiterated to owners ahead of the Memorial Day weekend that essential staff members in direct contact with players are to be vaccinated unless they can claim a legitimate exemption for health or religious reasons.
NFLNFL

NFL exploring playing games in Germany, to gauge interest from host cities

The National Football League is returning to the international stage this season with two games in the United Kingdom. Germany could soon become the next European nation to host a professional gridiron game. The league will be gauging interest soon from German cities to possibly host games in future years,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: Nick Chubb far too low on CBS’ Top 100 NFL Players list

CBS posted their Top 100 players and completely disrespected Nick Chubb. Just because the trend is to “devalue” running backs, doesn’t actually mean that you should. Not when it isn’t warranted. Nick Chubb was rightly placed on CBS’ Top 100 NFL Player’s list this week and came in at No. 63, the second-highest Browns player on the list. The only Browns player just above him was Myles Garrett at No. 9. While most in the NFL seem to think running backs are a dime a dozen, what we’ve seen seems to disprove that. Look at Joe Mixon with the Bengals.