Texas Football: Underrated Tulsa CB Akayleb Evans a transfer option

By Andrew Miller
The movement in the NCAA Transfer Portal looks to continue for the Texas football program this week. New head coach Steve Sarkisian didn’t have much noise coming out of the transfer portal in the last few weeks. But that could all change here in the near future. The last official additions out of the transfer portal for Texas were former Alabama senior linebacker Ben Davis and New Mexico State redshirt sophomore linebacker Devin Richardson.

