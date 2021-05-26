Texas Football: Underrated Tulsa CB Akayleb Evans a transfer option

There's little doubt that DJ Uia is WAY better than any QB who has been in the portal this cycle. But we all know that Clemson is going to be in a bind at QB depth. I would wagger that we don't see Will Taylor or Bubba Chandler at Clemson. I think Dabo has been hoping a little too much for a miracle waiting for these two baseball prospects to make a decision. But it may be too late now? He should have earlier just told them "Thank you for at least considering Clemson" and went ahead and used the transfer portal. Now he is left without a viable alternative. Maybe a big name will enter the portal late?