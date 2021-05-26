Cancel
“Cruella” is Better Than it Should Be

By admin
ryerecord.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to be cynical about “Cruella.” In some ways, the new Disney film set in the “101 Dalmations” universe appears to be yet another studio cash grab, in which some very risk-averse executives tear apart a classic film looking for a scrap of newness to sell. This is not exactly a new tactic. It’s the same thinking that once produced “Jaws 3-D” and “Superman: Quest for Peace,” but of late there’s a new trend: showing us how a villain was made. Netflix did it with “Ratched,” a series that gave unnecessary backstory to the brutal nurse from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”; DC did it with “Joker,” earning attention from the Oscars; and Disney has done it twice now with the “Maleficent” movies, explaining how the evil godmother from “Sleeping Beauty” became so damn evil.

