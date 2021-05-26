Top 5 Best Performing Barcelona Youngsters of 2020/21 Season

Barcelona were going through a tough time financially as well as on the field for the past few seasons. This was mainly due to the mismanagement within the previous Barcelona board of directors, headed by Josep Maria Bartomeu. The former president was hellbound on bringing in new players and spent a lot of money on big flops such as Philippe Coutinho, Miralem Pjanic etc. Even though the Catalans boast one of the finest youth academies in the world, Bartomeu’s reckless expenditures put the club in financial peril.