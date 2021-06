LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. President Joe Biden just announced his national month of action in efforts to get 70% of Americans vaccinated before the Fourth of July holiday. The 15 minute White House address explained the five-point plan to hit the goal to control the virus by the holiday weekend. According to The Guardian, “incentives for getting a shot, he said, include tax credits for employers and paid time off to get vaccines, free childcare for parents and caregivers to do so, and free beer and complimentary rides to and from vaccination appointments.”