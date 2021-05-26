Cancel
MA Woman Who Tossed Out 1MIL Lottery Ticket Gets Her Winnings Thanks to Store Owners

By Good News Network
Good News Network
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany have daydreamed of winning the lottery—but how about unwittingly having a $1 million win in your hands, then accidentally tossing it out?. That waking nightmare happened to Massachusetts’ Lea Rose Fiega. Luckily, the kind store owners where she bought the ticket let her know her mistake. It was back...

www.goodnewsnetwork.org
State
Massachusetts State
