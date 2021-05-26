Top safeties in the 2022 NFL Draft include Kyle Hamilton, Brandon Joseph
Which prospects will emerge as the top safeties in a 2022 NFL Draft class that promises to be significantly better than 2021’s class?. Although there were 21 safeties selected in this year’s draft, there were no first-rounders. Furthermore, only Jevon Holland, Richie Grant, and Trevon Moehrig were picked in the second round. Next year should be an entirely different matter. There is a raft of talent at the position, with the potential for multiple first-round picks. Which players could be the top safeties in this deep 2022 NFL Draft class?www.profootballnetwork.com