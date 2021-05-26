Top safeties in the 2022 NFL Draft include Kyle Hamilton, Brandon Joseph

Safeties in the NFL put on a ton of hats. Versatility of the top safeties heading into 2021 makes it one of the most interesting positions. The list of top safeties in the NFL heading into 2021 is as versatile as the position itself. Assignments for safeties in the National Football League vary greatly, and ranking the apex of the craft will come down to how good the individual is at what they’re asked to do. However, there still must be a premium on coverage in today’s NFL.