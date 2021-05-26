Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Lebanon Makes History: Becomes First Sanctuary City for the Unborn in Ohio

By The Catholic Telegraph
thecatholictelegraph.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Cincinnati, OH) – Late last night, after close to four hours of testimony, Lebanon City Council voted unanimously (6-0) to pass an ordinance declaring Lebanon a Sanctuary City for the Unborn. While similar ordinances have been passed in Nebraska and Texas, Lebanon is the first city in Ohio to take this step. The ordinance states that is unlawful for anyone to procure or perform an abortion or aid or abet someone in doing so inside the city limits. Furthermore, it prohibits the possession or distribution of abortion drugs. The ordinance defines abortion as “the act of using or prescribing an instrument, a drug, a medicine, or any other substance, device or means with the intent to cause the death of an unborn child of a woman known to be pregnant.”

www.thecatholictelegraph.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Lebanon, OH
Society
City
Lebanon, OH
Lebanon, OH
Government
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Ohio City, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanctuary City#State Council#Lebanon City Council#Created Equal#Cincinnati Right To Life#Abortion Drugs#Vulnerable Populations#City Limits#Health Department#America#Pregnant#Testimony#Mayor Brewer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
Related
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

Five Cincinnati Women Using Their Second Chances to Help Others

The story of this downtown mural begins with Tyra Patterson. She is the glue holding it all together. So let’s start with her. It’s September 1994, and Patterson is 19. She and a friend leave Patterson’s mother’s apartment in Dayton after midnight in search of the friend’s missing car keys. On their way back, sometime after 2 a.m., they find themselves in the middle of an encounter between two carfuls of young people near the apartment. One group is robbing the other.
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Cincinnati, OHbondbuyer.com

Public Finance Associate in Cincinnati, OH

Dinsmore & Shohl, a prominent national law firm with over 725 attorneys in 29 cities, has an immediate opportunity available for a Public Finance Associate in the Cincinnati office. Ideal candidates should have a minimum of 3 years of experience in public, municipal, or commercial finance. Responsibilities include serving as bond counsel, representing lenders, borrowers, and underwriters in a wide range of financial transactions, managing all levels of transactions through to closing, developing best practices, and utilizing all available resources to resolve legal issues and counsel clients. If you have strong general tax, corporate, or transactional experience and are interested in transitioning to public finance, we also encourage you to apply.
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Cincinnati, OHacluohio.org

The Ohio Voter Rights Coalition Identifies Ways that Proposed Election Administration Legislation Will Make Voting More Difficult for Ohioans

Today, the Ohio Voter Rights Coalition provided in-depth analysis of House Bill 294. During a press conference this morning representatives from The Ohio League of Women Voters, All Voting is Local, the ACLU of Ohio, and the Cincinnati Chapter of the NAACP laid out some of the obstacles in the bill and ways the legislation can be improved.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

Ohio voter rights group calls House Bill 294 'problematic'

Voting rights advocates and organizations gathered Monday virtually to share concerns about the Ohio GOP backed proposal that would make changes to the state's voting laws. They call a provision in House Bill 294 that would limit the number of days for absentee ballots to be requested by mail "problematic".
Ohio StatePosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

DeWine amends state health orders

COLUMBUS — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for wearing masks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement about guidelines and mandates in the state of Ohio. On Friday, DeWine directed the Ohio Department of Health to conform the remaining health orders to CDC guidance...