Lebanon Makes History: Becomes First Sanctuary City for the Unborn in Ohio

(Cincinnati, OH) – Late last night, after close to four hours of testimony, Lebanon City Council voted unanimously (6-0) to pass an ordinance declaring Lebanon a Sanctuary City for the Unborn. While similar ordinances have been passed in Nebraska and Texas, Lebanon is the first city in Ohio to take this step. The ordinance states that is unlawful for anyone to procure or perform an abortion or aid or abet someone in doing so inside the city limits. Furthermore, it prohibits the possession or distribution of abortion drugs. The ordinance defines abortion as “the act of using or prescribing an instrument, a drug, a medicine, or any other substance, device or means with the intent to cause the death of an unborn child of a woman known to be pregnant.”