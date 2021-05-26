Cancel
Twin Falls, ID

Chip Snacking Thief Caught On Twin Falls Security Camera

By Courtney
 16 days ago
A man was caught on a home security camera attempting to break into a vehicle. The man was testing doors to see if they were locked and going up and down the street to multiple homes and vehicles. Do you know who this alleged munchy thief is?. There are also...

Twin Falls, ID
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Blackfoot, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Blackfoot Armed Robbery Suspect Captured by Fort Hall Police

BLACK FOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-The suspect in the armed robbery early Tuesday morning at a Blackfoot gas station was caught on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Reservation late Wednesday. According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, at around 1:40 p.m. the Fort Hall Police Department got an anonymous tip on the whereabouts of a vehicle...
Idaho State
95.7 KEZJ

Missing Idaho Dog Takes up Herding Sheep

Tilly relied on instinct. The dog is back home in North Idaho after a traffic accident. Spooked after her family was involved in the crash, Tilly took off and running. She didn't appear physically harmed. Her owners and several passersby searched for the animal. The crash happened on Highway 41 near Rathdrum. It was midday Sunday.
Twin Falls, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Police Searching for Runaway Teen

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Police have asked the public's help in locating a teen runaway that hasn't been seen since early May. Twin Falls Police shared on social media the image of Ryan Hanson, 15, who was last seen on May 5, not far from where she lived. Police said they think she left on her own accord.
Buhl, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Driver Missed Stop, 3 Minors, Adult injured in Crash Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Three children and one adult were hospitalized when a driver failed to stop at an intersection and was hit by a pickup Monday evening south of Buhl. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of 1500 E and 3900 North. Shawna Urigen, 36, of Buhl was headed west on 3900 N in a Buick Rendezvous and was broadsided by a northbound Chevrolet Silverado when she failed to stop at the stop sign. Urigen and a minor were flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, two other minors in her car were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley.
Idaho State
95.7 KEZJ

Two Men Ejected from Classic Car Saturday, Eden Man Killed

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An Eden man died at an eastern Idaho hospital following a rollover crash of a classic 1920s car Saturday that also sent a Twin Falls man to the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 25 in Eden. Johnny Harral, 65, was driving west in a 1923 Ford coupe when he went off the right shoulder of the road and rolled the car. He and Jordan Tamcke, 22, of Twin Falls, were both ejected from the car because they had not been wearing seat belts, according to ISP.
Twin Falls, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Serious Crash South of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple agencies responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash south of Twin Falls on Blue Lakes South and South Hills Road. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, 24-year-old Joseph Doyle, of Twin Falls died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. Idaho State Police said he hadn't been wearing a seat belt when he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection. Doyle had been headed east on 3600 North (South Hills Road) in a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he failed to yield to a Chevrolet Silverado heading north on 3000 East (Blue Lakes). The driver of the Silverado was not injured.
Wendell, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Elderly Wendell Man Tased Following Reported Road Rage

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A video on social media shows a Wendell man on the ground shortly after being tased by a Gooding County Deputy on May 27, following a reported road rage incident according to family. The video recorded by Anthony Hall (see below) that he posted to his Facebook page,...
Fairfield, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Crash Near Fairfield Kills Two, Injures Two

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-An early morning crash Tuesday killed two Oregon men and injured two other people from the Treasure Valley. Craig Caldwell and Frank Brunetto, both of Oregon City, were in a Chevrolet Astro van that crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup west of Fairfield on U.S. Highway 20 at around 1 a.m. and were killed, according to Idaho State Police. Caldwell, 52, had been driving the van headed east when he crossed the center line and hit the pickup, driven by Lancey Robbins, 22, of Melba. Robbins was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, the passenger in the Ram, Andrew Leon, 23, of Meridian, was taken by ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.
Idaho State
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Woman Dies Following Nine-vehicle Crash in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 27-year-old woman involved in a nine-vehicle fiery crash in Boise last week has died from her injuries. According to Idaho State Police, the woman, who has not been identified yet, was involved in the May 11, multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 84. According to ISP, multiple emergency and...
Idaho State
KOOL 96.5

Missing: Nampa ID Teen Missing Since May 7

A southwest Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Do you have any information on the whereabouts of Tristuana Ruby Navarro-Rios? Her missing persons profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact was May 7, 2021. Navarro-Rios,16,...
Idaho State - Idaho State Journal

Police: One injured in I-15 crash caused by semi changing lanes

On Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 3:06 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 83, north of Pocatello. Audra Faulkner, 23, of Blackfoot, was driving southbound in a 2017 Jeep Renegade. Maryann Butler, 66, of Linwood, Pennsylvania, with passenger Pedro Olmo, 66, of Livingston, Montana, was also driving southbound in a 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Idaho State
95.7 KEZJ

Crash Near Kimberly Sends One to Hospital

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman was hospitalized following a crash near Kimberly Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, Maria Del Carmen Barrios, 29, fell asleep while headed east on Idaho Highway 50 in a Chrysler 200 and struck a guardrail head-on. The car spun back onto the highway and crossed into westbound traffic.
Idaho State - Twin Falls Times-News

Twin Falls woman in crash in Hansen Bridge

KIMBERLY — A Twin Falls woman was taken to the hospital Friday after crashing near the Hansen Bridge. Idaho State Police said Maria Del Carmen Barrios, 29, was driving east on Idaho Highway 50 in a 2015 Chrysler 200 at 9:54 a.m. when she fell asleep and drifted off the right shoulder, striking a guardrail head-on.
Twin Falls, ID - kmvt

Fallen police officers honored in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Agencies from around the Magic Valley gathered with the community to remember officers who have fallen in the line of duty at the thirtieth annual Police Officers Memorial. Jim O'Donnell, who was recognized at the event for his dedication to this event over the years...
Twin Falls, ID - kmvt

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office celebrates two of its best

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday morning, Twin Falls County Sheriff honored two officers who overcame numerous obstacles last year be it financial, social or pandemic-related. The event was a timely way to cap the end of Police Appreciation Week here in the Magic Valley. "Any time I get to...