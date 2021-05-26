Cancel
NFL

NFL Predictions: Which second-year players will shine in 2021?

By James Fragoza
profootballnetwork.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the NFL season on the horizon, here are our predictions on which second-year players can enjoy a breakout campaign in 2021. Although rookies receive nearly all the attention leading up to the season, many will not make an impact until further into their NFL careers. Players in Year 2 often demonstrate vast improvement as they build on their frames and acclimate to the speed of the NFL. As such, what are our predictions as to which second-year players may enjoy a breakout campaign in the 2021 NFL season?

Michigan State
Julio Jones
Carson Wentz
#Rams #College Football #American Football #Rookies #Falcons #Packers #Colts #Eagles #Qb #Lsu #Ja Marr Chase #Sec #Rb #Wr #Las Vegas Raiders #Clemson #Arizona Cardinals #New York Giants #Bulldogs #Pfn
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers
