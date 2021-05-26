NFL Predictions: Which second-year players will shine in 2021?

With the NFL season on the horizon, here are our predictions on which second-year players can enjoy a breakout campaign in 2021. Although rookies receive nearly all the attention leading up to the season, many will not make an impact until further into their NFL careers. Players in Year 2 often demonstrate vast improvement as they build on their frames and acclimate to the speed of the NFL. As such, what are our predictions as to which second-year players may enjoy a breakout campaign in the 2021 NFL season?