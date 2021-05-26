PR leaders weigh remote work options as offices begin to reopen

Click to learn more about author Zach Dunn. Before the pandemic, many organizations pushed back on remote work because they feared productivity would plummet if workers had the freedom to dictate where and when they worked. You can see the vestiges of this thinking during Goldman Sachs’ recent mandate that employees return to the office by June 14. There was public backlash over the announcement, as employees felt stressed because of Goldman’s lack of transparency in their return to office (RTO) plans. With 2020 introducing ultra-high levels of uncertainty into employees’ lives, the need for some level of control is vital. Organizations that don’t give employees the flexibility to choose when and how they want to work run the risk of ostracizing their employees. That’s where hybrid workplaces come into play.