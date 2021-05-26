PR leaders weigh remote work options as offices begin to reopen
Would you be willing to change jobs to maintain the freedom and flexibility of remote work?. Many PR pros are weighing their options—along with employees across countless other industries—as businesses weigh a return to the workplace in the aftermath of COVID-19. While some say the that the work-from-home experiment has been largely successful, there has been a steady drumbeat from some business leaders to return to the office.www.prdaily.com