91 Freeway has sagging pavement, RCTC and Caltrans are working on a permanent fix
Q: Kevin Seeger of Norco asked what Caltrans is planning to do with what our reader called "the obvious shoddy work" completed on the new 91 Freeway lanes in Corona. "In particular, I'm referring to the eastbound and westbound lanes between Main Street and Lincoln Avenue," he said. Seeger noted that many large patches of asphalt have been paved over the new work to temporarily repair sagging pavement, and he said the new sound walls in the area are cracked in many locations which could be because the roadbed seems to be sinking.