Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norco, CA

91 Freeway has sagging pavement, RCTC and Caltrans are working on a permanent fix

By Amy Bentley
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Kevin Seeger of Norco asked what Caltrans is planning to do with what our reader called “the obvious shoddy work” completed on the new 91 Freeway lanes in Corona. “In particular, I’m referring to the eastbound and westbound lanes between Main Street and Lincoln Avenue,” he said. Seeger noted that many large patches of asphalt have been paved over the new work to temporarily repair sagging pavement, and he said the new sound walls in the area are cracked in many locations which could be because the roadbed seems to be sinking.

www.dailybulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norco, CA
City
Corona, CA
Norco, CA
Government
Corona, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Menifee, CA
Local
California Traffic
Corona, CA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Roads#State Street#Permanent Residence#Wall Street#Graffiti#Main Street#Caltrans Finally#Customer Service#Sagging Pavement#Freeway Conditions#Freeways#Asphalt Overlays#City#Spokeswoman Terri Kasinga#Commute#Trash#Abatement#Soundwalls#Mccall Boulevard#Wiring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Menifee, CAValley News

Punctured natural gas line prompts road closure in Menifee

A gas main was punctured at a construction site in Menifee today, prompting firefighters to shut down a road. The rupture was reported about 9:35 a.m. in the area of Calle Tomas and Newport Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said several engine crews were sent to the location and discovered that workers at a development had inadvertently struck a two-inch diameter line, causing natural gas to escape. No evacuations of surrounding residences was ordered, but crews and Menifee police officers closed Newport for a half-mile going in both directions as a precaution, according to reports from the scene. SoCal Gas technicians were summoned to make repairs, which were expected to be completed in the early afternoon hours. The gas company offers free.
Menifee, CAmynewsla.com

Vehicle Flips at Menifee Intersection, Shearing Fire Hydrant

A vehicle overturned at a Menifee intersection Friday and sheared a fire hydrant, but the driver escaped serious injury. The crash was reported at 5:10 p.m. at Briggs and Simpson roads, according to the California Highway Patrol. Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location within a few minutes and...
Riverside County, CAwwdmag.com

Downtime & Delivery Impact Reduction

Most of the water used in Southern California comes from outside the region, and much of it is supplied by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the nation’s largest provider of treated drinking water. Metropolitan operates a complex conveyance, storage and distribution system consisting of aqueducts, pumping plants, reservoirs,...
Riverside County, CAValley News

RCHCA protects habitat for 25 years

When the Riverside County Habitat Conservation Agency (RCHCA) was created in 1996, it was to protect and defend wildlife that fell under the Endangered Species Act. As a Joint Powers Authority consisting of the County of Riverside and the cities of Corona, Hemet, Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Moreno Valley, Murrieta, Perris, Riverside, Temecula and Wildomar, the agency is responsible for managing conserved lands for the Endangered Stephens’ Kangaroo Rat (SKR). The RCHCA is administered by the Western Riverside Council of Governments, a sub-regional planning organization serving 1.8 million residents in Western Riverside County. The conservation agency was formed to plan for, acquire and manage habitat for the SKR and other endangered, threatened and candidate species. “The RCHCA’s mi.
Canyon Lake, CAThe Friday Flyer

New fire department to keep using same dispatch

With the city’s deadline for officially starting its own Fire Department less than seven months away, critical decisions are one by one getting checked off Interim Fire Chief Jeff LaTendresse’s list. A biggie, regarding who will handle the city’s fire dispatching needs, has been decided. And the decision has a sense of calm associated with it.