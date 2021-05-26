Ralph C. Schissler, Jr.

Hello! We are Kingsley and Mo, two bonded brothers who were brought into the shelter by a concerned neighbor. Since my brother Mo is more on the shy side, I will do the ‘talking’ here! YES….. a neighbor became aware that our owner could no longer care for us so the owner gave permission for the neighbor to bring us to the shelter … and here we are! We are doing much better, as we suffered from flea allergies and some hair loss. Thank goodness for the shelter staff and their wonderful care!