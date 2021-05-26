Ralph C. Schissler, Jr.
Ralph C. Schissler, Jr., age 73, of Rome, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2021, with his family at his side. He was born June 2, 1947, in Braddock, PA, a son of the late Ralph C. Sr., and Norma Masters Schissler, and graduated from Latrobe High School and MVCC School of Nursing. Ralph was united in marriage to the former Janet Houle on June 17, 1967, at St. Paul’s Church in Rome. He was employed as a registered nurse for the Rome CNYDSO for many years and later retired from the Oneida Correctional Facility. Ralph proudly served in the United States Air Force and continued his military service with the Army Reserves. He was a member of St. Peter’s Church.romesentinel.com