‘Friends: The Reunion’ Review: Much Hyped, Filler-Packed HBO Max Special Is For Hard-Core Fans Only

By Dominic Patten
Deadline
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’re really back, for better or worse. Here’s the skinny: If you are one of the millions of Friends fans out there, then the Friends: The Reunion special debuting Thursday on HBO Max is exactly the fix you have been craving since the NBC sitcom went off the air in 2004. However, if you don’t have a standing order at Central Perk, you’ll probably want to skip the much-hyped, almost two-hour-long shindig that is way more filler than killer, to put it kindly.

