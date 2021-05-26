‘Huge Surprise’ as Giant River Otter Thought to be Extinct Pops Up in River in Argentina
Recently in Argentina, a giant river otter popped out of the water right next to the canoe containing, of all people, the director of conservation at Rewilding Argentina. A good omen, one would think, as not only had the charismatic Pteronura brasiliensis not been seen in Argentina since the 1980s, but the river upon which Sebastián Di Martino was floating sat within a park his organization helped create.www.goodnewsnetwork.org