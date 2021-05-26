‘Huge Surprise’ as Giant River Otter Thought to be Extinct Pops Up in River in Argentina

Earlier this year, paleontologists in Argentina announced the discovery of “titanosaur” fossils, which they say may belong to the largest dinosaur in history; one that weighed 220,000 pounds, and spanned 120 feet long. Now, paleontologists in Australia say they have the fossil remains of what could be a dinosaur just as large, if not bigger. And the behemoth saropaud already stands as the largest animal to ever walk the outback.