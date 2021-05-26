Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

‘Huge Surprise’ as Giant River Otter Thought to be Extinct Pops Up in River in Argentina

By Andy Corbley
Good News Network
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently in Argentina, a giant river otter popped out of the water right next to the canoe containing, of all people, the director of conservation at Rewilding Argentina. A good omen, one would think, as not only had the charismatic Pteronura brasiliensis not been seen in Argentina since the 1980s, but the river upon which Sebastián Di Martino was floating sat within a park his organization helped create.

www.goodnewsnetwork.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extinct#Green Giant#Red Deer#The North Face And Esprit#The Paraguayan Pantanal#Gran Choco Forest#North Face#Giant River Otters#Rewilding Argentina#Pampas Deer#Pristine Land#Reintroductions#Wolves#Conservationists#Kayaking#Earth#South America#Bermejo River#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Fishing
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Pets
Country
Argentina
Related
WildlifeInhabitat.com

Tortoise and otter, thought to be extinct, have been spotted in the wild

Last week was a big one for two animals thought to be extinct. A tortoise found on Fernandina Island in the Galapagos was confirmed to genetically match a type not seen since 1906. And in Argentina, a giant river otter popped its head out of the Bermejo River long enough for a conservationist to snap its portrait.
AmericasBozeman Daily Chronicle

A volcanic eruption 39 million years ago buried a forest in Peru – now the petrified trees are revealing South America's primeval history

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Deborah Woodcock, Clark University and Herb Meyer, National Park Service. (THE CONVERSATION) In the hills outside the small village of Sexi, Peru, a fossil forest holds secrets about South America’s past millions of years...
Petsecowatch.com

Giant Otter Believed to Be Extinct Resurfaces (Literally) in Argentina

Ten days ago, Sebastian di Martino was kayaking along the Bermejo River in Argentina's Impenetrable National Park when he heard a splash. He looked around and saw a brown-furred animal swimming through the water, occasionally dipping below the surface and then reappearing. It was a giant river otter (Pteronura brasiliensis), a species believed to be extinct in Argentina.
Sciencenerdist.com

New Dino Species Was the Largest Animal to Ever Roam Australia

Earlier this year, paleontologists in Argentina announced the discovery of “titanosaur” fossils, which they say may belong to the largest dinosaur in history; one that weighed 220,000 pounds, and spanned 120 feet long. Now, paleontologists in Australia say they have the fossil remains of what could be a dinosaur just as large, if not bigger. And the behemoth saropaud already stands as the largest animal to ever walk the outback.
Worldsoundsandcolours.com

5 Must-Visit Countries for Your 2021 South American Tour

After tackling a pandemic, it’s finally time for that long-awaited vacation. If South America is your dream destination, then give this article a read!. Let’s be honest, 2020 seemed like a never-ending spiral of fear and uncertainty. Now that the new year has slowly set in, the borders too are beginning to open up. This could only mean one thing – it’s finally time to plan a long get-away so that you can sit back and take a breather.
AnimalsGizmodo

A Giant Galapagos Tortoise Species Thought Extinct for a Century Lives

Researchers in Ecuador have found a long lost friend. This week, government officials and conservation associations confirmed that a giant tortoise found three years ago belongs to a species that was previously thought extinct for a century. “Hope is intact” for the species, the country’s head of the Ministry of...
WorldAUTOCAR.co.uk

Scotland could host Extreme E round to replace South America

Scotland could host a round of the Extreme E championship, after the electric off-road racing series announced it would postpone visits to South America because of the ongoing coronavirus situation. The series was due to hold its Amazon X Prix in the Brazilian state of Pará in October before heading...
AnimalsPhys.org

Gray whale off coast of Namibia swam halfway around the world to get there

A combined team of researchers from Durham University and Sea Search Research and Conservation NPC, has found that a gray whale spotted off the coast of Namibia traveled halfway around the globe to get there. In their paper published in the journal Biology Letters, the group describes collecting a tissue sample from the whale and comparing its DNA with other whales in other parts of the world.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Giant 23-Foot-Long Anaconda Startles Tourists Swimming in River

A giant anaconda, measuring around 23 feet in length, startled two divers after it was spotted slithering through long grass on a river bank within arms reach of the men. Video shows the lengthy snake writhing through the undergrowth along the Formoso river in Bonito, in the central-southern Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, bordering Paraguay and Bolivia.
Animalscastleinsider.com

PHOTO: River Otter Found Living at Disney Springs

The otter was swimming by the Paddlefish restaurant in Lake Buena Vista, a waterway connected to the Sassagoula River and several other rivers and lakes. If youre having trouble finding the otter, heres a zoomed in version of the photo: You can see the otters head peeking out of the water in the center of this image. River otters arent uncommon in Orlando lakes and ponds. Otters primarily eat...
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Most Mysterious Geological Formation on Earth

From scientists to treasure hunters and even the best geologists in the world, Mount Roraima still remains the biggest mystery left on this earth in our history. This amazing Mount that is unique in this world has an oddly unnatural shape as if it was cut with a knife millions of years ago.
AnimalsCNN

Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland for first time in 3,000 years

(CNN) — Tasmanian devils have been born in the wild in mainland Australia, more than 3,000 years after they died out in the country. Seven baby Tasmanian devils -- known as joeys -- were born at the 988-acre Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales, Australian NGO Aussie Ark said in an Instagram post on Monday.
Environmentwatchers.news

Large cloud of Saharan dust reaches the Caribbean and South America

A large cloud of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic Ocean over the past week has reached the Caribbean and South America. The dust will remain over the region for the next couple of days, limiting visibility and lowering air quality. After that, it's expected to head toward the southeastern United States.
AnimalsInternational Business Times

Orca Hunts Dolphins, Rams Into Sea Creature Mid-Air, Incredible Video Shows

A group of boaters out at sea were shocked to see an orca pod hunting dolphins in Baja California Sur, Mexico. The images and videos taken by the boaters were shared on social media. A video, captured by Miguel Cuevas, shows the moment a dolphin is sent flying through the air as a charging killer whale rams into it. The video was also posted by Cabo Pulmo Divers on Facebook.
Half Moon Bay, CAsupconnect.com

Chris Bertish Begins Solo Wing Transpacific Crossing

HALF MOON BAY, California - Chris Bertish, internationally acclaimed speaker, author, big-wave surfer, Guinness SUP World Record holder and Conservationist, has embarked on the Transpacific Wing Project, a solo and unassisted 2,750-mile journey by wing foil across the Pacific Ocean from Half Moon Bay, California to Oahu, Hawaii on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Bertish was towed out two miles from Mavericks Big Wave outer buoy to launch by 12 p.m. PST.
Chatham, MACape Cod Chronicle

Round-trip Adventure: Rower Guirec Soudeé Sets Course For Europe

CHATHAM — Having sailed all over the world, adventurer Guirec Soudeé recently rowed the southern passage across the Atlantic, 3,100 miles from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean, arriving on Feb. 26. But somehow, the adventure won’t seem complete if he doesn’t row back to Europe, Soudeé said with a chuckle.
Earth Sciencejewishbusinessnews.com

The World Has a New Ocean – The Southern Ocean

National Geographic announced a fifth ocean. Remember how when you were in grade school you learned basic world geography and how the world has only four oceans: The Atlantic. Pacific, Indian and Artic. Well get ready for a big change as the world now has a fifth ocean – The Southern Ocean.
Earth Sciencepakistanchristian.tv

The fifth ocean will be added to the maps – Novinky.cz

Until now, only the waters around Antarctica were identified on maps as the foothills of the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific oceans, but National Geographic has now sanctified the opinions of many experts that the Southern Ocean deserves geographical independence. The International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) has been using the name Southern Ocean since 2000.