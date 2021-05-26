Cancel
Will Charlotte follow Phoenix as next NASCAR track with a sportsbook?

By Marcus DiNitto
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWynnBET, one of NASCAR‘s three current sports betting partners, has sportsbook-themed lounges planned for Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway, both expected to be operational by the time the circuit heads back to Virginia this fall. In Arizona, a law passed last month allows for actual sportsbooks to be placed within professional sports facilities, and NASCAR is close to announcing which company will operate its betting shop at Phoenix Raceway.

