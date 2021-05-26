Oklahoma AG Hunter to step down
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has announced he plans to step down. His resignation is effective June 1. “Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office,” Hunter said. “The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.”www.kswo.com