Midland lawmaker wants to refund 2020 business license fees
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Republican lawmaker from Midland is pushing a plan to reimburse workers for some or all of their professional license fees incurred in 2020. State Rep. Annette Glenn testified before a Michigan House committee on Monday in support of giving back license fees for workers whose businesses were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her plan would allow businesses and workers to get a prorated refund on fees based on how long they were required to close.www.abc12.com