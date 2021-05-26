England would settle for one great red-ball winter out of Jofra Archer
How did we get here so quickly? It seems like only yesterday that Jofra Archer, the languidly lethal fast bowler, was qualifying for England via the three years he had spent in Brighton. And yet he is already on the operating table, undergoing surgery on a chronic elbow injury. A bulletin landed on Wednesday morning, saying that the procedure was successful, but we will not know when he can start bowling again for another month.www.telegraph.co.uk