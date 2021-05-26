THE SUICIDE SQUAD Hits the Beach in New Look Photo of James Gunn's Summer Blockbuster
A new photo has been released for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad that sees the crew on the beach. The pic comes from Fandango's 2021 Summer Movie Preview, and shows “the armored assassin Bloodsport (Idris Elba), the peace-keeping Peacemaker (John Cena), ex-exterminator Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), the pessimistic Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and the shorts-wearing, man-eating King Shark (voice of Sylvester Stallone) on the shores of the dictator-controlled Corto Maltese, where the Task Force X recruits join Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) on a mission handed down by all-seeing Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).”geektyrant.com