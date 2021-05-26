THE SUICIDE SQUAD Hits the Beach in New Look Photo of James Gunn's Summer Blockbuster

The most important question anyone can ask about a film right now is, “Does it have a post-credits scene?” Who cares about themes, or story, or cinematography? We only want to know if there will be a post-credits scene to set up the next movie, damn it! And then we want to know if that next movie will have a post-credits scene, too! “Engage with art”? No thanks! Give us post-credits scene info. For instance: The Suicide Squad is opening this summer, and the number one question on everyone’s mind is, “Will The Suicide Squad have a post-credit scene?”