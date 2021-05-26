Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Hits the Beach in New Look Photo of James Gunn's Summer Blockbuster

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA new photo has been released for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad that sees the crew on the beach. The pic comes from Fandango's 2021 Summer Movie Preview, and shows “the armored assassin Bloodsport (Idris Elba), the peace-keeping Peacemaker (John Cena), ex-exterminator Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), the pessimistic Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and the shorts-wearing, man-eating King Shark (voice of Sylvester Stallone) on the shores of the dictator-controlled Corto Maltese, where the Task Force X recruits join Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) on a mission handed down by all-seeing Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).”

geektyrant.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Daniela Melchior
Person
Flula Borg
Person
Jai Courtney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Corto Maltese#Super Villains#Hbo Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Moviesgruntstuff.com

James Gunn Reveals ‘The Suicide Squad’ Runtime

James Gunn revealed how lengthy The Suicide Squad is lower than two months away from the DC movie’s debut in theaters and HBO Max. The final DC movie to come back out was Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which had a hefty four-hour runtime, however it’s unlikely that can occur once more anytime quickly resulting from its distinctive circumstance. The subsequent DC movie is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which we now know for positive gained’t have the epic runtime some would possibly’ve anticipated.
Movies/Film

James Gunn Answers the Most Important Question: Does ‘The Suicide Squad’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

The most important question anyone can ask about a film right now is, “Does it have a post-credits scene?” Who cares about themes, or story, or cinematography? We only want to know if there will be a post-credits scene to set up the next movie, damn it! And then we want to know if that next movie will have a post-credits scene, too! “Engage with art”? No thanks! Give us post-credits scene info. For instance: The Suicide Squad is opening this summer, and the number one question on everyone’s mind is, “Will The Suicide Squad have a post-credit scene?”
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’: James Gunn Explains Connection To David Ayer’s Film

James Gunn recently addressed whether or not The Suicide Squad will contradict David Ayer’s 2016 film. Perhaps the biggest question surrounding James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is if it will be a sequel or a reboot. David Ayer’s Suicide Squad film wasn’t well-received, but it was still a success financially. Ayer himself isn’t even a fan of the film that hit theaters in 2016, but Gunn is bringing several actors back.
Movies/Film

New ‘The Suicide Squad’ Images Show Off James Gunn’s “War-Caper” Supervillain Movie

We don’t have to wait much longer to see James Gunn‘s new DC Comics movie The Suicide Squad. The big blockbuster sequel/reboot will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max in August and if you’re wondering how this movie may stand out from the previous and much-maligned film, James Gunn has the perfect way to describe the movie: “It’s a war-caper movie with shitty supervillains.” Get a look at a couple new The Suicide Squad images below.
MoviesComicBook

James Gunn Reveals Warner Bros Said He Could Kill Anyone He Wants In Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has revealed that Warner Bros. Pictures gave him free rein to kill any characters in the film that he wanted to. That's a pretty big blank check to hand any director - but especially the twisted mind behind Super, The Belko Experiment and Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn has repeatedly shown that he will gladly stick a dagger in fans' collective hearts and twist the knife, by killing off beloved characters (We are still Groot!). That's an ominous legacy to have in a movie like The Suicide Squad, which is chock-full of DC Comics characters - many of whom are the epitome of the word "expendable."
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’: New Trailer Unleashes Kaiju-Sized “Project Starfish”! [Video]

They’re dying… to save the world. This new trailer suggests that the film’s emotional core rests on the shoulders of Idris Elba‘s Bloodsport, imprisoned for putting Superman in the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet(!). As for the rest of the gang, well, they’re as wacky as you’d expect the characters in a James Gunn movie to be, including the ultra-violent King Shark and the child-killing weasel named… Weasel.
Movies/Film

‘The Suicide Squad’ Character King Shark Was Harder to Create Than Rocket or Groot, Says James Gunn

In Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, director James Gunn made us fall in love with a big talking tree with limited vocabulary and a bitter anthropomorphic raccoon with a penchant for bursts of rage and stealing people’s prosthetic body parts. That’s no easy feat, but it turns out the most difficult walking-talking animal character the filmmaker had to deal with came from the upcoming DC Comics movie The Suicide Squad.
Celebritiesheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’ Star John Cena Compares James Gunn To Vince McMahon

The Suicide Squad star John Cena has compared director James Gunn to longtime WWE owner and CEO Vince McMahon. John Cena is certainly having one big year. Later this month he will appear as one of the antagonists in the upcoming Fast and Furious film, F9, and then will appear in James Gunn’s DC movie, The Suicide Squad where he will play as Peacemaker. Based on what John Cena is saying, however, James Gunn reminds him of another boss he has.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Interview: Joel Kinnaman gets into ‘In Treatment,’ and the difference between James Gunn and David Ayer’s direction of ‘Suicide Squad’

Whether he’s in is a crime drama, science fiction, drama, or even comedy, Joel Kinnaman thrives while delivering an impressive level of authenticity. Not bad for a guy who after high school decided that he wanted to travel the world and paid for it by working three jobs. Kinnaman never sought out stardom at the beginning of his career. He was most concerned about finding a consistent job. It didn’t matter what role it was. He graduated from Malmo Theatre Academy in 2007 and started working at the Gothenburg City Theatre. Many credit his performance on stage in Crime and Punishment as his big breakout performance.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Awesomely Deranged New Trailer For James Gunn's THE SUICIDE SQAUD!

Buckle up and brace yourselves! The new trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has just been unleashed and it’s filled with wonderfully maniacal new footage that you’re gonna enjoy. I love everything that I’m seeing from this movie, which looks so awesome and insane!. Gunn has certainly created something...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

James Gunn Doesn't Know Which Superman Was Shot in The Suicide Squad

One of the first moments of the trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is a clear confirmation that Bloodshot put Superman in the ICU. But who is this Superman?!. We've seen our fair share of Superman incarnations in film and television; without a current actor donning the cape, there's a Super-absence in the DC realm. That opens the door for some easy, low-hanging Superman jokes to be had, but of course – many are far more interested in what's considered canon.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD: Check Out The Insane New Trailer For James Gunn's DCEU Debut

We weren't expecting this until a little later today, but the new trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has now been shared online ahead of schedule. "Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese."