Cuomo: Free college raffle for teens vaccinated in next six weeks

By Edward McKinley
Times Union
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — Teenagers who receive COVID-19 vaccinations over the next six weeks can enter themselves into a drawing to receive free tuition and housing for any public four year college or university in New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday. The step is part of Cuomo's ongoing efforts to...

www.timesunion.com
