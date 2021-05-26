McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Hey guys. You’re old friend Vern here. It’s been a pretty nice spring, if I do say so myself. I have to say so myself, because I tend to talk to myself quite a bit. It’s OK, usually it’s a decent conversation. Sometimes it can pretty deep at times. I was going back and forth about the name Tainter Creek. I mean, with a name like “Tainter” one might think that the waters are “tainted,” but geez, if you just take a moment look around here, you can see the water is almost as pure as a new baby Sasquatch on a spring day.