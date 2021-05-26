McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz
The McIntosh Memorial Library will be closed May 29-31 for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. While the library is closed, please continue to return your materials in the exterior book drop located along Jefferson Street. You can also place orders for library items by logging into your library account. The orders will be filled as quickly as possible, so you have new materials to enjoy in early June. Questions? Please call the circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 6.lacrossetribune.com