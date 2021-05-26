Cancel
The 2 Most Spontaneous Zodiac Signs (& One Who Prefers Sticking to the Plan)

By Stephanie Sengwe
purewow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to making plans, there are those who like an exquisitely mapped out, foolproof proposal with dotted “I’s” and crossed “T’s.” And then there are those who are more than happy to throw themselves into any scenario, leaving their fate to the gods and letting the cards fall where they may. Your penchant for spontaneity may be chalked up to the stars, so check out the two most spontaneous zodiac signs and the one who prefers sticking to the plan below.

Rocky Or Smooth Ride? How Mercury Retrograde Will Affect Some Of The Zodiac Signs

Mercury retrograde in 2021 had started on 29th May and will continue having its influence till 22nd June. All the zodiac signs will feel the heavy impacts of this 3-week long cosmic alignment and must take appropriate precautions. Mercury is currently back-spinning in the retrograde cycle through Gemini. Moreover, Gemini season is also happening simultaneously.
Well+Good

The Best Survival Tip for Each Sign During Mercury Retrograde in Gemini, According to an Astrologer

It’s that time of the year again! Between May 29 and June 22, Mercury retrograde in Gemini, which is set to be a notably powerful retrograde, will rock our world. Mercury retrograde transits are generally connected to blips in communication, but given that Mercury is both the ruler of Gemini and the sign in which the transit is occurring, we can expect communication to be potentially even more strained. And with the start of the retrograde period falling on a holiday weekend, there’s a good chance traffic will be unideal (travel is another common Mercury in retrograde issue).
LifestylePedestrian.TV

Your Horos Are Here: Stop RN & Suss Yr Horoscope, Aries, Bc The Stars Are Gonna Spice Up Yr Life

The chilled vibes of Taurus season will dissipate this week as Gemini season begins on Thursday, so expect incoming chaos, of both the positive and negative variety. Were things getting a little dullsville lately? Well, you’ll be free from boredom soon enough as Gemini season kicks off on Thursday, May 20, and your third house of communication brings forth social vibes. Reconnect with mates you haven’t seen in yonks and be sure to expand your mind in any way you can, whether it’s by diving into a novel you’ve never read before, watching informative docos (that includes the true crime variety, which I know you love), hell, even start following inspo accounts on Instagram. Whatever gets ya mind goin’.
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for May 15, 2021: Leo, persistence eventually pays off; Virgo, share interesting ideas

BIRTHDAY STAR: Alexandra Breckenridge was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on this day in 1982. This birthday star portrays Melinda Monroe on “Virgin River” and Sophie on “This Is Us.” She also played Jessie Anderson on “The Walking Dead” and has voiced numerous roles on TV’s “Family Guy” since 2005. On the big screen, Breckenridge’s film work includes appearances in “Broken Vows,” “Other People’s Children” and “The Bridge to Nowhere.”
CelebritiesSun-Journal

Pisces: Distance yourself from people who are challenging or indulgent

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Megan Fox, 35; Tori Spelling, 48; Janet Jackson, 55; Pierce Brosnan, 68. Happy Birthday: You’ll attract innovative individuals this year. A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will bring you one step closer to your dreams, hopes and wishes. Designate more time to nurturing friends, helping relatives and expanding your interests. A healthy attitude will lead to a better lifestyle. Make moderation a priority, creativity your goal, and your intents honesty and integrity. Your numbers are 8, 15, 22, 28, 34, 43, 45.
CelebritiesSun-Journal

Aries: Keep your emotions in check and take it easy

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Nikki Reed, 33; Erin Richards, 35; Hill Harper, 35; Bob Saget, 65. Happy Birthday: Put more emphasis on home, family and finding innovative ways to use both work and downtime efficiently and effectively. Maintaining balance will be the key to your success on both fronts. Don’t limit the possibilities because you are afraid to do things differently. Welcome change, and you will find it easier to take advantage of economic trends. Your numbers are 4, 11, 18, 26, 34, 43, 47.
Relationship AdviceCosmopolitan

I'm Planning My Wedding Around My Zodiac Sign

Saying my personality is the epitome of “Big Taurus Energy” is something of an understatement. My days are spent searching for the perfect food-and-wine pairings, guided by the sacred ideology of “treat yourself.” If I could join any fictional group, it’d be The Office’s Finer Things Club, where I’d thrive at drinking imported tea, pinky up, while discussing literature from the Romantic period. And if my fiercely-loyal-bordering-on-stubborn traits don’t scream that I was born under a Taurus Sun loudly enough, I got myself a Taurus partner on a similar bougie wavelength, just to double the Bull vibes in my life.
LifestyleElite Daily

The Most Common Misconceptions About Each Zodiac Sign Can Easily Be Explained

The stereotypes around each zodiac sign are so commonly known, it's impossible to navigate an astrology-loving world and not come across them once or twice. "Aries are so aggressive" or "Geminis can be so fake" are just a couple examples. Not only are these stereotypes not always true, they can actually be some of the biggest misconceptions about the signs. Astrology is a complex study, and each zodiac sign can't be simplified down to a one-size-fits-all stereotype. Designating these assumptions to your not-so-favorite zodiac sign can make it easier to understand why you seem to never get along with Scorpios or Libras, but there isn't always truth to them. The most common misconceptions about each zodiac sign may be more popular than the actual qualities they embody, but getting to the root of why they're so commonly known (and surprisingly inaccurate) can help you understand yourself and others much better.
CelebritiesSun-Journal

Aquarius: Personal growth and self-improvement will pay off

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 40; David Krumholtz, 43; Russell Hornsby, 47; Chazz Palminteri, 69. Happy Birthday: Take a look around you, draw on what’s positive in your life and look for the silver lining in any situation you face. Opportunity is within reach; all you have to do is recognize your attributes and put them to the test. Complaining and arguing are wastes of time. Put your energy where it counts, and progress will follow. Your numbers are 7, 18, 22, 24, 30, 36, 44.
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes May 17, 2021: Bob Saget, don’t limit the possibilities because you are afraid to do things differently

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Nikki Reed, 33; Erin Richards, 35; Hill Harper, 35; Bob Saget, 65. Happy Birthday: Put more emphasis on home, family and finding innovative ways to use both work and downtime efficiently and effectively. Maintaining balance will be the key to your success on both fronts. Don’t limit the possibilities because you are afraid to do things differently. Welcome change, and you will find it easier to take advantage of economic trends. Your numbers are 4, 11, 18, 26, 34, 43, 47.
TV & VideosPopSugar

Which Lovable TV Mom You Are, According to Your Zodiac Sign

While I love a good TV show, I think I love a good TV mom more. So often, they're protective, funny, and compassionate, showcasing some of the best characteristics many moms have. And as a woman and future mother, these positive portrayals mean so much to me — they give me a stage to look forward to as I get older.
Beauty & FashionHelloGiggles

The Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. After many cancelled and delayed weddings during the past year, it's official: Wedding season is back in action. With vaccinations readily available and people eager for reasons to celebrate, in-person wedding ceremonies and receptions are in full swing—and we couldn't be more excited. We're ready to bask in couples' love stories, indulge in fluffy wedding cakes, and best of all, dance the night away in summer wedding guest dresses.
LifestyleHelloGiggles

Venus Is Entering Cancer. Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Romantic planet Venus flirts its way through the tender sign Cancer from June 2nd to 27th. During this time, Venus will aspect lucky Jupiter, rebellious Uranus, dreamy Neptune, and transformative Pluto. This will be a time of growth, which will be hard as you are unwilling to exit your comfort zone when it comes to love and financial matters.
Amomama

Astrologer Predicts That 3 Zodiac Signs Will Start Their Summer with Difficulties

Astrologer Vasilisa Volodina has predicted that the month of June will hold difficulties for Gemini, Libra, and Pisces. Read on to see what is in store for each of them. With the summer fast approaching, astrologer Vasilisa Volodina has predicted that although the majority of the zodiac signs will enjoy the transition into warmer weather, three signs need to be wary.
LifestylePost-Star

Horoscopes: May 16

It’s an odd fact of real estate that abandoned houses don’t fare as well as those that have been respectfully and joyfully lived in. Relationships are like houses in that way, and however sturdily they were built, they still require all kinds of upkeep. The moon in domestic Cancer favors the maintenance of the structures and relationships that feel like home.
LifestyleLiterary Hub

The Astrology Book Club: What to Read This Month, Based on Your Sign

With all the good books that come out each month, it can be hard to decide what to read (or, if you’re anything like the people erstwhile of the Literary Hub office, now of our homes and Slack, what to read first). There are lots of good reasons to pick one book over another, but one we’ve never really explored before here at Lit Hub is . . . astrology. Hence, this “book club,” which is actually just a a literary horoscope guaranteed to come true: a good book to read, based (sort of) on your zodiac sign. Here’s what you should be taking with you to the park this month.
POPSUGAR

The College Major That Fits You Best, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Picking your major in college is a big, important decision. While many college students end up changing what they decide to study (I've been there!), trying to pick the best major from the start is helpful, especially if you want to go to graduate school or have to take a lot of specific classes to graduate with a certain degree.
CelebritiesElite Daily

BTS’ Zodiac Signs Say So Much About Everyone’s Role In The Group

If you're a fan of all things K-pop, then BTS is probably your sun, moon, and stars. Speaking of stars, what kind of fan are you if you don't know BTS' zodiac signs? Just kidding, I would never question your dedication to BTS. In all seriousness, astrology can say a lot about how each member contributes to the magic of the group. According to astrology, your zodiac sign captures your essence, aura, and overall personality. If you're trying to prove to your friends that you're the biggest BTS fan in existence, knowing and understanding each member's zodiac sign puts you way ahead of the curve. So, allow me to give you the 411.