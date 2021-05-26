Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, NY

Stella F. (Kaczorowski) Goworek

Romesentinel.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStella F. Goworek, age 93, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Betsy Ross Rehab Center, with her loving family by her side. She was born in West Branch, NY on March 9, 1928, to the late Frank and Wladyslava Suleski Kaczorowski. After graduating from RFA in 1944, she worked several jobs, went to the Utica School of Commerce, and eventually worked as a secretary for the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 26 years of service. On May 8, 1971, she married the lover of her life, Joseph Goworek; a blessed union of 30 years until his passing on November 27, 2001.

romesentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, NY
Obituaries
City
Rome, NY
City
Marcy, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Ross
Person
John
Person
James
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Ross#Secretary#Rfa#The U S Air Force#The Polish Home#Transfiguration Church#Narfe#Sisters In Law#Brother In Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

First black Eagle Scout in the country lived in Rome

The first Black Eagle Scout in the country is believed to have been a Boy Scout from Rome. His name was Hamilton Bradley, and he earned the Eagle Scout Award sometime before Dec. 19, 1919, the date his award was presented at a ceremony at Rome Free Academy. This historical...
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

Meet brothers with an unbreakable bond

Hello! We are Kingsley and Mo, two bonded brothers who were brought into the shelter by a concerned neighbor. Since my brother Mo is more on the shy side, I will do the ‘talking’ here! YES….. a neighbor became aware that our owner could no longer care for us so the owner gave permission for the neighbor to bring us to the shelter … and here we are! We are doing much better, as we suffered from flea allergies and some hair loss. Thank goodness for the shelter staff and their wonderful care!
Utica, NYRomesentinel.com

Craft beers, microbreweries flow with changing times, tastes

It’s a celebration for brewers — and beer enthusiasts alike — as each marks National Craft Beer Week, which runs through the weekend. With a variety of potential incentives for microbreweries — and a host of thirsty local residents — craft brewers and microbreweries are having a renaissance across the region.
Clinton, NYRomesentinel.com

Clinton Historical Society seeks interns

CLINTON — Clinton Historical Society, 1 Fountain St., is seeking some college interns to work at the historical building this summer starting June 1 and running through to the end of August. The historical society participates in a collaborative work program with Oneida County. Students are paid $12.50 per hour,...
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

Senior centers should reopen

We seldom quibble when it comes to organizations or individuals operating out of “an abundance of caution.” It is an approach that is often prudent, saving needless injury, harm or heartache. But that argument is, to us, no longer valid when it comes to the continued closure of senior centers...