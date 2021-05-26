Stella F. (Kaczorowski) Goworek
Stella F. Goworek, age 93, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Betsy Ross Rehab Center, with her loving family by her side. She was born in West Branch, NY on March 9, 1928, to the late Frank and Wladyslava Suleski Kaczorowski. After graduating from RFA in 1944, she worked several jobs, went to the Utica School of Commerce, and eventually worked as a secretary for the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 26 years of service. On May 8, 1971, she married the lover of her life, Joseph Goworek; a blessed union of 30 years until his passing on November 27, 2001.romesentinel.com