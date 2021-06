The focus for western mountain destinations is now squarely on the summer season as these resort communities are flexing some impressive muscle as they mount their recovery against last summer’s pandemic-limited visitor season. As of May 31, a robust rebound is well underway according to the most recent aggregated results released yesterday by DestiMetrics,* the Business Intelligence division of Inntopia in their monthly Market Briefing. The report includes data collected from 18 mountain destinations in eight western states. The aggregated results affirm that these communities are posting the expected huge gains compared to last year, and they are also showing significant strides compared to two years ago at the same time.