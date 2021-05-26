Wanda E. (Dobroski) Pushlar
Wanda E. Pushlar, age 99, of Rome, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on May 23, 2021. She was born April 19, 1922, in Herkimer, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Majewicz Dobroski. Wanda married the love of her life, Louis Pushlar, on July 28, 1945, in Herkimer. He passed away in January of 1979, after 32 years of a beautiful and loving marriage. Wanda was a devoted daughter who cared for her parents until their passing in their later years. She loved all her family dearly and always continued to be part of their lives. She will be greatly missed.romesentinel.com