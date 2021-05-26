State softball: New-look Shawnee Heights eager to make own place in T-Bird history at 5A
The names are unforgettable in Shawnee Heights softball history. Jaycee Ginter. Sydney Wellshear. Paige Petefish. Abbey Fischer. Aniya Holt. And so on. For three years, that core group dominated Class 5A like no other city team has in its classification. The T-Birds won three straight state championships, seeing a bid for a four-year career sweep denied when COVID-19 concerns canceled the 2020 season.www.cjonline.com