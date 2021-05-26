Cancel
Shawnee, KS

State softball: New-look Shawnee Heights eager to make own place in T-Bird history at 5A

Topeka Capital-Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe names are unforgettable in Shawnee Heights softball history. Jaycee Ginter. Sydney Wellshear. Paige Petefish. Abbey Fischer. Aniya Holt. And so on. For three years, that core group dominated Class 5A like no other city team has in its classification. The T-Birds won three straight state championships, seeing a bid for a four-year career sweep denied when COVID-19 concerns canceled the 2020 season.

Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

Junction City softball ends regular season at Topeka

Junction City softball wrapped up their regular season on Tuesday with two 15-0 losses No. 1 overall in class 6A Topeka High. The Lady Jays will head into regional play with a 6-14 overall record. The Lady Trojans pitching was dominant in both games, holding Junction City to a combined...
Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

Blue Jays swept by Topeka High on senior day

One could say the dreary, overcast afternoon portended a less than desirable senior day for Junction City baseball on Tuesday. The Blue Jays, caught in a five-game spiral, found themselves victim of two more losses (1-4, 5-9) at the hands of Topeka High (14-6), dropping their regular season record to 9-11.
Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

Lady Jay swimmers end season at Centennial League meet

Junction City swimming competed in the Centennial League swimming meet on Thursday in Topeka and finished eighth overall. Washburn Rural took the league title followed by Manhattan and Topeka-Seaman. The Lady Jays did not have any medal finishes but 58% of Junction City’s swimmers did have personal best times at...
Mcpherson, KSmidkansasonline.com

State tennis tourney was a roller-coaster ride

The Class 4A State Tennis Tournament turned into one big roller-coaster ride for McPherson High and Independence this weekend in Topeka. In a tournament that started with both schools having their former legendary coaches inducted into the Hall of Fame during opening ceremonies on Friday – the late Doug Gayer for MHS and Ken Brown for Independence – the schools seemingly were joined at the hip throughout the weekend as they turned the tournament into a 2-team duel with wild emotional swings.
Topeka, KSTopeka Capital-Journal

Hayden's Sandstrom, Glotzbach reach Class 4A state doubles semifinals

After capturing a Class 4A regional title last week, the potential for adding a state championship became a distinct reality for the Hayden doubles team of Michael Sandstrom and Gus Glotzbach. Following their performance at Friday's opening day of the Class 4A state tournament at Kossover Tennis Center, it's even...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

⚽ HHS, TMP both host first-round regional matches

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released the brackets for next week's regional soccer tournaments. The Hays High girls’ are the three-seed and will host Topeka West at 6pm Tuesday at the FHSU Soccer Stadium. No. 6 Maize South hosts Valley Center in the other half of the bracket. The two winners will meet Thursday at 6pm in the regional final.
Kansas Statekuathletics.com

⚾ Davis Named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas baseball’s Eli Davis has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week as announced by the conference Monday. Davis pitched a seven-inning, no-hitter against Kansas State in game two of a doubleheader against the Wildcats. Davis needed 97 pitches to complete the no-hit performance and led Kansas to the 10-0 victory over KSU.
Kansas StateLJWORLD

Kansas track takes home 3 individual titles at Big 12 Outdoor Championship

The Kansas track and field program added two more individual titles on the final day of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Manhattan on Sunday. Sophomore Zach Bradford won pole vault, while sophomore Rylee Anderson was victorious in high jump to help KU finish with three individual champions on the weekend. Senior Gleb Dudarev won the hammer throw competition while setting a meet and facility record on the first day of the three-day event.
Kansas Statekuathletics.com

⚾ Kansas at Texas Tech Schedule Altered

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas and Texas Tech have agreed to an amended schedule for this weekend’s series in Lubbock, Texas at Rip Griffin Park. The three-game series is schedule to start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. Friday’s game has been moved up from 6:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., while the series finale on Saturday is at noon.
Johnson County, KSshawneemissionpost.com

19 Johnson County students named 2021 National Merit scholarship winners

Nearly 20 students in Johnson County have been named finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. The finalists each win $2,500 scholarships. National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this year’s scholarship winners earlier this week. The 19 students from Johnson County are among 2,500 Merit Scholar designees nationwide, who were...
Johnson County, KSwibwnewsnow.com

Johnson County High School Baseball Coach Fired

A Johnson County school board has fired a high school baseball coach for allegedly using a racial slur toward a Black player. The Kansas City Star reported that the Olathe board announced the firing of Olathe North High School baseball Coach Pete Flood. The father of the team’s only Black...