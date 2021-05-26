County Commission to move forward with loan commitment
The Chilton County Commission approved a resolution by a vote of 5-1 to move forward with a loan commitment from Marion Bank and Trust Company during a meeting on May 25. Commission Chairman Joseph Parnell and Commissioners Jimmie Hardee, Darrell Bone, Matthew Mims, Joe Headley and Randall Kelley voted in favor of the resolution to move forward with the loan commitment. Commissioner Allen Williams voted against the resolution.clantonadvertiser.com