Daym Drops Hosts Netflix's New Food and Travel Series Fresh, Fried & Crispy — See the Trailer

By Madison Roberts
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaym Drops is searching for the best meals in America, and he's taking you along for the ride. The YouTube sensation (née Daymon Patterson), who first went viral after he shared his critique of a Five Guys takeout meal, is the star of a new Netflix series Fresh, Fried & Crispy. The series, which premieres on Netflix on June 9, follows Daym on a quest for the best chicken and waffles, burgers and fried food in the country.

