Daym Drops Hosts Netflix's New Food and Travel Series Fresh, Fried & Crispy — See the Trailer

Netflix has released the full trailer for their new series “Katla” which arrives on June 17th. The sci-fi / drama series is set in Iceland after the subglacial volcano Katla has been erupting constantly for a whole year. Gríma is still looking for her missing sister who disappeared the day the eruption started but as her hope of ever finding her body is fading, the residents of the surrounding area start to have visits from unexpected guests. There might be something hidden under the glacier no one could ever have foreseen.