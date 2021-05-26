Texans sign QB Davis Mills to rookie contract

The Texans’ backfield is shaping up to be an absolute nightmare for fantasy owners in 2021. They already had David Johnson, Mark Ingram, and Phillip Lindsay on the roster, and they’ve complicated things further by signing Burkhead. The Patriots declined to re-sign the 31-year-old running back after undergoing knee surgery in December, but he’s capable of doing a bit of everything when healthy. He’s averaged at least 4.1 yards per carry in four of the past five seasons, and he’s also a solid pass-catcher out of the backfield. Overall, he earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 78.2 last season, which ranked 15th among qualified players at the running back position. That’s easily the top mark among the current members of the Texans’ backfield.