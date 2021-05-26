Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Releasing June 22

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Sega announced that in celebration of the Olympic Games this summer Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game will release, worldwide, on June 22, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox One X/S, and even Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's no word of the game coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but it will be playable on all three of these machines, courtesy of backward compatibility.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Summer Olympic Games#Xbox Series X#Nintendo Games#Sega Games#Official Trailer#Video Game Awards#The Nintendo Switch#Xbox One X S#Google Stadia#Xbox Series S#Sega Of America#Twitter Tyler Fischer#The Game#Ps4#Launches#Bmx#Current Gen Versions#Rugby Sevens#8 Player Multiplayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Travelwutqfm.com

Tokyo Olympics sponsor joins calls for summer games to be canceled

(TOKYO) — One of Japan’s largest newspapers, which also happens to be a sponsor of the Tokyo Olympics, has now added its voice to the growing chorus of opposition for holding the summer games this year. The Asahi Shimbun newspaper, which is listed as an official partner of the games...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Sonic the Hedgehog joins Olympics Video Game

After revealing the game yesterday, we know a classic Olympics Video Game character will be joining the fray for this release. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games has been a solid franchise for Nintendo since the title's launch back on the Wii in 2007, but this time it's Sonic hopping into the official title.
SoccerSiliconera

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Game Will Get a Sonic Costume

Sega announced it will inject some silliness into the otherwise serious Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game. The title made an appearance during the May 27, 2021 Sonic Central stream. In it, Sega showed off a Sonic the Hedgehog mascot costume players can make their characters wear in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 game.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

MacIver Selected As Reserve For Tokyo Olympic Games

Clemson, SC - Former Clemson goalkeeper and current Everton standout, Sandy MacIver, has been named one of four reserves for Team Great Britain entering the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The four reserves are set to travel to Tokyo with the 18-player squad. The 2020 event in Tokyo will be just the...
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Mario is dead, behold the horror of Tokyo Olympic Games Sonic the Hedgehog

The Olympics were off to a rotten non-start last year thanks to…you know. What’s happening this year in the grandest sporting event of them all? Honestly I have no idea, but what I do know is that the digital equivalent of the Tokyo Olympic games just took a turn towards nightmare fuel. Mario is dead, and in his place is a much more terrifying version of Sonic, anthropomorphised to human form and ready to dominate all the competitions:
SportsLas Vegas Herald

Japan weighs restrictions on fans for July's Olympic Games in Tokyo

The Japanese government is weighing imposing regulations to require those fans attending the games to show proof of negative COVID-19 test results or vaccination certificates. A state of emergency currently exists in Tokyo, and was extended on Friday until June 20. Foreign spectators will not be allowed to attend the...
Sportsgoodmorningamerica.com

10,000 Olympic volunteers reportedly quit prior to 2020 Tokyo Games

Sign up for our newsletter to get GMA delivered to your inbox every morning!. Around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers who signed up to help at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have quit, according to public broadcaster NHK on Wednesday. The report comes amid increasing public calls to...
Sportsthestkittsnevisobserver.com

Tokyo 2020: Olympics ‘100%’ On – Games President Seiko Hashimoto

The 2020 Olympic Games were postponed by one year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. BBC- Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto is “100%” certain the Olympics will go ahead, but warned the Games “must be prepared” to proceed without spectators in the event of a coronavirus outbreak. There are 50 days...
SportsInsurance Journal

‘We Cannot Postpone Again,’ Says Tokyo Olympics Games Boss

TOKYO – The head of Japan’s Olympics organizing committee ruled out on Thursday another suspension of the Games, despite deep disquiet at the prospect of thousands of athletes and officials arriving during a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections. Already postponed from last year at the cost of an extra $3.5...
Orlando, FLmynews13.com

Universal Orlando adds Olympic touches ahead of Tokyo Games

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has added new culinary options and other touches ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Universal Studios Florida gets into the Olympic spirit. Banners, stands and food booths have been added ahead of the Tokyo Games. The food booths serve Japanese cuisine and beverages. A new...
SportsPosted by
Newsweek

Tokyo Olympics Volunteers Quit in Their Thousands As Future of Games Under Threat

The fate of the Tokyo Olympics has been dealt a fresh blow after thousands of volunteers who had signed up for the Games have quit. Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday that approximately 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers who will help throughout the Olympics and Paralympics Games have had a change of heart. NHK cited the Games' organizing committee as the source for the figure.
SportsWashington Times

Tokyo Olympics chief says she's '100%' certain games will go on

The head of the Tokyo Summer Games organizing committee said Thursday the Olympics won’t be canceled or moved again and that events could proceed without spectators if there is a sudden surge in coronavirus cases. “I can’t postpone it again,” committee Chairwoman Seiko Hashimoto told Nikkan Sports in an interview...
Sportsnewpaper24.com

Tokyo Olympics: with eight weeks to the Video games, is Japan delaying day of reckoning amid torrent of warnings? – NEWPAPER24

Tokyo Olympics: with eight weeks to the Video games, is Japan delaying day of reckoning amid torrent of warnings?. Japan on Friday marked precisely eight weeks till the July 23 opening of the Tokyo Olympic Video games, however the countdown to the biggest sporting occasion within the nation’s historical past continues to be marred by a torrent of unhealthy information.Amid rumours of a boycott by South Korea over a territorial dispute, more and more dire warnings concerning the Covid-19 pandemic from medical specialists, and rising issues amongst athletes on account of journey to Tokyo, the Japanese authorities on Friday night prolonged a state of emergency for…
Video Gamessportsvideo.org

TAG Video Systems to Support NBC Olympics OTT Monitoring, Multiviewing for Tokyo Games

TAG Video Systems will provide OTT monitoring and multiviewing for NBC Olympics production of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, which take place in Tokyo, Japan. TAG Video Systems will provide NBC Olympics with an integrated software-based IP probing, monitoring and multiviewer solution to monitor MPEG Transport Streams originating in Tokyo, which are then logged, categorized and archived in NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, CT.
World24newshd.tv

Athens opens Olympics museum ahead of Tokyo Games

It's been a long time coming -- around 3,000 years by some reckoning. But Athens finally has a museum to celebrate that most famous of Greek sporting achievements. The Olympic Games trace their origins to Greek athletic contests so ancient their history is lost in myth. The country has been at the heart of their revival too: Athens hosted the first games of the modern era in 1896, and held them again in 2004.