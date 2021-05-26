Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Releasing June 22
Today, Sega announced that in celebration of the Olympic Games this summer Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game will release, worldwide, on June 22, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox One X/S, and even Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's no word of the game coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but it will be playable on all three of these machines, courtesy of backward compatibility.comicbook.com