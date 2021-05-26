Nintendo Switch Online Update Adds New Free SNES and NES Games to Download
A new Nintendo Switch Online update is live on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite with five new free SNES and NES games. For the month, those subscribed to Switch Online are being treated to four SNES games and a single NES game. The split between SNES and NES games may seem lopsided -- it is -- but it's been like this for months as Nintendo is slowly but surely running out of NES games to add, at least of the compelling variety.comicbook.com