Nintendo Switch Online Update Adds New Free SNES and NES Games to Download

The critically acclaimed, hand-drawn, folklore-inspired horror indie game Mundaun is coming back on a brand new platform. As of today, you can be transported to one-man studio Hidden Fields’ lovingly crafted rendition of the Swiss Alps on Nintendo Switch. This game puts players in the shoes of Curdin, a young man who travels to the titular Mundaun, a dark, secluded valley in the Alps, in order to uncover the truth of his grandfather’s death. He ends up confronting the malevolent entity that dwells there, haunting the remaining inhabitants. It was Swiss programmer and illustrator Michel Ziegler’s first full-length game, and while we weren’t completely sold on Mundaun’s pacing, this title is definitely worth a look, especially from Switch owners. This accolades trailer does an excellent job of showing off the beautiful pencil graphics and unsettling atmosphere.