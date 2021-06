After countless starts, stops, delays, and reimaginings over the years, the TV adaptation of Vertigo's Y: The Last Man has finally been given a series premiere date, with the show set to debut on Monday, September 10th exclusively on FX on Hulu. One of the more popular comic series of the '00s from writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Pia Guerra, reports of an adaptation have circled for more than a decade, only for those reports failing to gain any momentum. Even after production on this series started, creative shifts took place that included the replacement of showrunners and even the titular role. Fans can check out Y: The Last Man when it premiers on Monday, September 13th.