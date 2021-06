My Hero Academia Season 5 took quite a while to come to life. Mainly because of the global pandemic slowing down production in various ways. But now, it’s been shown off for about two months now and fans are happier than ever to be back in the world of UA Academy and with Class 1-A. The current arc that is being shown off in the anime is a join-training exercise between Class 1-A and 1-B and the matches that have been done so far have been intense and surprising, and it doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon…