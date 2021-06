As track and field restarted in 2021, Cole Hocker’s fame began to grow seemingly overnight. The Indianapolis Cathedral High School track standout, now a sophomore at the University of Oregon, first ran the second-fastest NCAA indoor mile ever on February 12, finishing two-tenths of a second behind teammate Cooper Teare (3:50.39, 3:50.55). Then Hocker made a rather impressive name for himself at NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships, winning the mile with a new meet record of 3:53.71, and winning the 3000 in 7:46.15. Moving outdoors Hocker continued to turn heads. At the Oregon Relays he became the eighth American collegiate runner to break 13:20 in the 5000, the youngest ever to do so, while also securing Olympic qualifying standards in both the 5000 and the 1500.