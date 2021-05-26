Mountain lion crashes through window into California home

May 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California said a mountain lion broke through a window and entered a home after apparently confusing some taxidermy heads for live prey.

The San Bruno Police Department said the cougar broke through a window of the San Bruno home about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

"It is believed that the mountain lion entered the residence because of several large game, taxidermy trophy heads, mounted on the interior walls of the residence," police said in a news release.

The homeowner scared the animal and it left through the same window. There were no injuries reported.

"While mountain lion sightings are fairly common throughout Northern California, this type of incident is out of the ordinary," police said.

The department said mountain lions are typically not dangerous to the public and will avoid interactions with humans.