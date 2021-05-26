Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EASTERN ALLEGANY COUNTY At 1203 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Arkport to 6 miles northeast of Shinglehouse. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wellsville, Alfred, Whitesville, Scio, Bolivar, Andover, Belmont, Angelica, Alma, Canaseraga, Almond, West Almond, Birdsall, Stannards, Knight Creek and Paynesville. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 32 and 33. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov