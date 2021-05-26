Cancel
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Property Transactions – May 12-18, 2021

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
 15 days ago
– $270,000, 1,228 SF (built in 2001), from Jason E. Joseph and Peggy S. Kerns to Kerstein David.

2311 Lockwood Road – $295,000, 999 SF (built in 1962), from Harold Ricardo Vega to Valentina Vega.

7211 Stoneman Road – $342,000, 1,706 SF (built in 1999), from Jonathan R. Turner to Michael Neri.

5404 Jones Mill Drive – $375,000, 2,350 SF (built in 1999), from Dustin D. and Wendy M. Eddington to Dimiana F. Gerges.

8113 Costin Drive – $401,000, 2,287 SF (built in 2009), from John Cametas Gus Trust to Alexander and Christina Lawrence.

7933 Fortress Place – $450,000, 3,901 SF (built in 2001), from James M. and Susan W. Daul to Michael J. and Kathleen A. Pearson.

200 Melwood Lane – $499,000, 1,196 SF (built in 1955), from John F. and Mary C. Bennett to Daniel and Natasha Melton.

5837 Ascot Glen Drive – $550,000, 3,013 SF (built in 1995), from Paul Deluca to Chris and Abbey Orski.

12212 Valleybrook Drive – $631,000, 2,967 SF (built in 1997), from George R. and Sally A. Lewis to Timothy S. and Melissa A. Moore.

12209 Renwick Court – $725,000, 3,726 SF (built in 1993), from Matthew M. and Lisa A. Defrank to Oleg Lytkin and Varvara Lytkina.

3717 Huntmaster Court – $947,000, 4,414 SF (built in 2001), from Paul R. and Lora G. Christian to Eric D. Livingston and Rosa-Lyn V. Morris.

6309 Ellington Woods Drive – $1,099,000, 3,142 SF (built in 2014), from Boone Homes Inc. to Brian S. and Sarah M. Cunningham.

12119 Country Hills Court – $1,250,000, 4,222 SF (built in 1989), from John C. and Julie C. Barker to Martin and Meghan Ho.

11908 Westcott Ridge Terrace – $1,325,000, 4,892 SF (built in 2013), from Turner A. and Andrea L. Broughton to Oscar and Laura Wood.

201 Walsing Drive – $1,475,000, 3,954 SF (built in 1957), from Robert M. and Robin M. Michie to Emily Maynard.

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

